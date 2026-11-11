Ocala Aluminum Construction Company Oswald Announces Acquisition By Wilmek

A screened room featured on Oswald's website.

An aluminum cover featured on Oswald's website.

Oswald USA Logo

Serving Central Florida since 1980, Oswald brings aluminum enclosures, exterior improvements and building materials under common ownership with Wilmek.

- Lori B Wall, Oswald customerOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oswald, an aluminum construction and exterior home improvement company serving Central Florida since 1980, announced that it has been acquired by Wilmek, an Ocala homebuilder. The acquisition brings Oswald's custom aluminum construction, installation services and building materials business under common ownership with Wilmek's residential and commercial property activities.Based at 7821 FL-40 in Ocala, Oswald designs, fabricates and installs structures for homeowners and contractors. Its work includes screen rooms, pool screen enclosures, sunrooms, patio covers and aluminum carports, alongside replacement windows, gutters, siding, garages and storage rooms.The acquisition connects two Ocala businesses with different roles in construction and property improvement. Oswald's work centers on aluminum structures and residential exterior improvements. Wilmek provides consulting, construction, architecture and real estate services, with projects that include custom homes, remodeling and commercial construction.Aluminum Construction and Exterior ImprovementsOswald's services address several ways homeowners use and improve their properties. Screen rooms and screened lanais create outdoor spaces with protection from insects and debris. Patio covers and aluminum carports provide covered areas for outdoor activities or vehicles. Sunrooms and glass rooms offer additional enclosed space with natural light.For installation projects, the company's process begins with a discussion of the property and the homeowner's goals. An on-site consultation can include measurements, a review of available options and answers to questions about the proposed work. Design and material selections follow the needs of the property, with available layouts, finishes and colors discussed before installation.Oswald also publishes customer feedback about completed work. In an existing testimonial on the company's website, screen-room customer Lori B Wall said,“We chose Oswald and couldn't be happier with the result.”Materials and DIY Project OptionsIn addition to installed projects, Oswald supplies aluminum building materials and components. Its materials offering includes roofing products, framing components, doors and accessories. Customers can submit specifications, quantities and project information for the team to review and confirm available options.Oswald also offers DIY packages for customers planning to complete their own aluminum projects. Packages are prepared around the project and available materials, with contents and pickup arrangements confirmed by the company. Customers can provide measurements, preferred colors and photos to help describe what they need. Package requests are coordinated through the Ocala location rather than processed as immediate online orders.Service Across North Central FloridaOswald serves Ocala and communities across North Central Florida. Its published coverage includes Marion, Alachua, Citrus, Lake, Levy, Putnam, Sumter and Volusia counties. Listed communities include Belleview, Dunnellon, Gainesville, Crystal River and The Villages.Homeowners can review Oswald's service areas and contact the company with their project address to confirm availability. Project scope, design requirements, materials and scheduling are discussed for the individual property.About the Acquiring CompanyWilmek is based in Ocala and works with homeowners, investors and property owners. Its leadership includes founder and general contractor William Martter and co-owner and real estate broker Ingrid Serna. Its services span project planning, architectural design, construction and real estate.The acquisition places Oswald's established aluminum construction and materials business within the same ownership as Wilmek's homebuilding and property services. Information about Oswald's services, material requests and project inquiries is available through the company's website or by calling (352) 622-5748.About OswaldOswald is an Ocala, Florida, business serving Central Florida since 1980. The company provides custom aluminum construction, exterior home improvements, outdoor living structures, building materials and DIY project packages.About WilmekWilmek is an Ocala, Florida, company providing consulting, construction, architecture and real estate services. Its work includes custom homes, residential remodeling and commercial construction.

William Martter

Oswald

+1 352-622-5748

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Ocala Aluminum Construction Company Oswald Announces Acquisition by Wilmek News Provided By Major Conversion November 11, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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