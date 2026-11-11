Influential Women: Chioma Acholonu, Strengthening Healthcare Finance Through Revenue Cycle Expertise & Lifelong Learning

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Operations Financial Analyst at Salus at Drexel University Combines Financial Analysis, Operational Leadership, and Philanthropy to Improve Healthcare SystemsClementon, New Jersey – Chioma Acholonu is a healthcare operations and financial management professional with more than 20 years of experience in revenue cycle management, healthcare finance, billing operations, and process improvement. As a Healthcare Operations Financial Analyst at Salus at Drexel University, she leads initiatives that optimize revenue cycle performance, improve claims processing accuracy, reduce denials, and strengthen financial outcomes. Her expertise covers the full revenue cycle, from charge capture and accounts receivable to payment posting, payer relations, compliance, and operational analytics. Her core specialties include revenue cycle management, healthcare financial operations, and claims management and denial reduction.Over the course of her career, Chioma has held leadership roles with Family Practice and Counseling Network (FPCN), Humana Inc./SeniorBridge, and McKesson Patient Care Solutions. In these positions, she managed complex healthcare financial operations, improved reimbursement processes, and implemented strategies to enhance efficiency. She has led teams, developed standardized workflows, supported mergers and acquisitions, and strengthened payer relationships. Her efforts have driven measurable reductions in billing errors and claim denials. This blend of financial analysis and operational leadership has made her a trusted professional in healthcare administration and revenue optimization.Chioma holds an MBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of Liverpool, and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification focused on process improvement and operational excellence. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She attributes her success to curiosity and a constant desire to learn more about every aspect of her profession. The best career advice she has received echoes that drive: never stop learning, and come to know the profession well beyond one's current role. For her, the goal is not simply reaching the top but understanding the essence of the work itself.That philosophy shapes the guidance she offers young women entering healthcare. If healthcare is their passion, she encourages them to pursue it fully and not limit themselves to a single area. She urges them to keep an open mind and learn how the entire healthcare process works, since it affects everyone. Looking at her field today, Chioma sees a significant challenge in the gap between policy and practice. Lawmakers do not always understand what happens on the ground, and the laws they pass can end up hurting patients. Her depth of experience across the revenue cycle gives her a clear view of how such decisions reach the people receiving care.Honesty is the value Chioma holds above all others in her work and personal life, because it can bring everything together even when it is difficult. She is passionate about continuous learning, healthcare accessibility, and giving back through meaningful service. That commitment is reflected in the Chioma Acholonu Foundation, which has supported free medical clinics in Nigeria for more than a decade. Through her professional leadership and philanthropic work, Chioma Acholonu continues to advance healthcare efficiency, advocate for better patient outcomes, and make a lasting impact on the communities she serves.Learn More about Chioma Acholonu:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Chioma Acholonu, Strengthening Healthcare Finance Through Revenue Cycle Expertise & Lifelong Learning News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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