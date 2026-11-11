CM Yogi Slams Pre-2017 Recruitments, Claims UP Govt Jobs Were Secured By 'Munna Bhais'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday alleged that the recruitment process in the state was plagued by discrimination and corruption before 2017, claiming that a syndicate controlled the selection process and appointments were often secured through recommendations and financial dealings by 'Munna Bhais'.

He alleged that during the previous governments, candidates who appeared for examinations were not necessarily the ones who received appointment letters, alleging that several such irregularities had taken place.

"There used to be discrimination in the recruitment process. As Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak mentioned earlier, no one could get a job without recommendations or financial dealings. This kind of lawlessness existed in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. All the commissions and boards responsible for recruitment were held hostage by a syndicate. A recruitment syndicate operated in the state and had control over the entire process," CM Yogi claimed.

Referring to the Bollywood film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', the Chief Minister said that similar 'Munna Bhai's operated in the government recruitment system before 2017.

"Before 2017, similar 'Munna Bhai's were operating in the government and the recruitment process. One person would appear for the examination, while someone else would receive the appointment letter. Several such appointments took place before 2017," he alleged.

CM Yogi was speaking at an event in Lucknow where he distributed appointment letters to 1,146 newly-selected junior assistants in the Revenue Department. The appointments were made through what the government described as a transparent selection process.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also highlighted his government's employment record, stating that appointment letters had been distributed to 9.5 lakh young people for government jobs and services by August 15.

He said he had subsequently announced that another one lakh young people would be provided government jobs within six months, setting January 26 as the target.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi referred to a statement questioning when the promised appointment letters would be distributed.

"At that time, a statement came from the head of the 'Saifai Syndicate', questioning when the appointment letters would be distributed. I said that if they knew how to count, they should start counting," he said.

In a sarcastic remark, he suggested that Opposition leaders might not be aware of the developments because they woke up late.

"Perhaps they do not know because whenever we distribute appointment letters, it is usually their sleeping time. They belong to affluent families. Moreover, it is Diwali season, and perhaps they spend time gambling with their friends, just like in the Mahabharat. If they gamble throughout the night, they would naturally wake up late, perhaps at noon, 2 p.m. or even 4 p.m. By the time they wake up, they may not even realise that the appointment letters have already been distributed," he claimed.

The Chief Minister also targeted the previous Samajwadi Party government over vacancies in the police force, claiming that when the BJP government assumed office in 2017, around 1.5 lakh posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police were vacant.

Recalling his initial meetings with officials of the Police and Home Departments after taking charge, CM Yogi said he had sought details of the vacancies and was informed about the large number of unfilled posts.

He further alleged that the previous government had disbanded 34 companies of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), a force known for its role in controlling riots.

Speaking about the recent Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya and Diwali festivities, CM Yogi defended the public's right to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm, including bursting firecrackers.

He criticised what he described as selective outrage over pollution, arguing that people rarely questioned those who had allegedly polluted the administrative system through corruption but raised concerns when citizens celebrated Diwali with firecrackers.

"You also witnessed the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. How many of you attended the Ayodhya Deepotsav? How was it? Wonderful, wasn't it? You celebrated Diwali as well, but many people complained that it caused pollution. I say that even if pollution increased, it would eventually subside, so why worry? Nobody questions those who polluted the entire system through their corrupt practices. But if the public celebrates Diwali with firecrackers for just one day, suddenly it becomes a major pollution issue. Even if pollution occurs, it will eventually settle down. That is not a major concern. People did the right thing by celebrating Diwali with great enthusiasm and bursting plenty of firecrackers. We had also said that there would be no restrictions on firecrackers," CM Yogi said.