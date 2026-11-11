Kerala Home Minister Addresses Allegations Against Gyanesh Kumar Now

Ongoing Inquiry Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said several complaints had emerged against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities and corrupt practices during his tenure as the state's Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary, adding that he would not interfere in the ongoing inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said new developments were emerging in the matter and petitions were being filed, while stressing that the investigation should proceed independently. "Many complaints are coming against Mr Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India. When he was PWD Secretary, he committed several irregularities and corrupt practices. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of Kerala is now enquiring into it. New developments are emerging and petitions are being filed," he said.

Emphasising that he would not influence the investigation, Chennithala added, "I will not interfere in the affairs of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Let the law take its own course and let the inquiry be conducted." Earlier, on November 4, Chennithala had announced that he had granted sanction for a VACB inquiry into allegations against Kumar relating to his tenure as PWD Secretary in Kerala. He said the approval followed an examination of the legal opinion received by the government and consultations with the Chief Minister.

Details of Allegations and Investigations

The allegations include claims concerning the clearance of contractors' bills linked to the Main Central Road project from Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly, which was funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Chennithala had earlier referred to allegations made in a petition by Sajan, who claimed that Kumar had demanded Rs 2 crore to clear pending bills. The allegations also relate to the death by suicide of Lee See Been, a project officer associated with the Malaysian company in the consortium undertaking the road project. The Home Minister had said that the VACB required government sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to proceed with the inquiry.

Chennithala's Remarks on Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Meanwhile, Chennithala also praised Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', describing it as an important account that would offer insights to future generations. "Sonia ji's book is one of the best books I have come across. I purchased a copy yesterday and have already completed three chapters. It is a very good book and will provide new insights to generations to come," he said. Praising her simplicity and dedication, he added, "Her simplicity, dedication and truthfulness are very evident through every page of the book. I feel this book will give a new direction to the people of India."

Responding to the BJP's criticism of the memoir, Chennithala said, "I believe they will criticise everything. Because their duty is only to criticise. This book is one of the best books I have come across. I think they should appreciate it instead of criticising it." (ANI)

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