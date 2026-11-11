NATO Scrambles Fighter Jets After Drone Incursions Trigger Alerts in Lithuania
(MENAFN) NATO fighter aircraft were deployed twice overnight after suspected drone incursions prompted air raid alerts across several parts of Lithuania. Officials said at least one drone crossed into Lithuanian airspace before continuing into Latvia.
The first yellow alert was issued in the Vilnius and Utena regions at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday (2000GMT) and was lifted shortly after midnight.
A second warning followed, initially covering the Alytus region before being extended to areas in central and northern Lithuania. The alert was subsequently raised to red, instructing residents to take shelter.
Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre, said authorities had initially detected three drones in Belarus, but none crossed into Lithuanian territory during the first incident. One of the objects later entered Latvia.
In the second episode, a drone was believed to have crossed from Belarus into Lithuania near the southern town of Druskininkai. It then traveled north through several regions before exiting Lithuanian airspace near Pasvalys.
Vitkauskas said NATO fighter jets identified the drone but did not intercept it by firing, potentially because of unfavorable weather conditions or concerns over safety.
The incidents also affected aviation operations, forcing temporary closures at Vilnius and Kaunas airports. According to Vitkauskas, three flights at Vilnius Airport were disrupted, affecting more than 400 passengers.
In neighboring Latvia, the National Armed Forces issued an airspace threat warning covering several municipalities early Wednesday. Authorities activated drone interception systems, air defense units and NATO aircraft assigned to air policing duties.
Officials had not confirmed how many drones were involved in the incidents or whether any had crashed or been brought down.
The first yellow alert was issued in the Vilnius and Utena regions at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday (2000GMT) and was lifted shortly after midnight.
A second warning followed, initially covering the Alytus region before being extended to areas in central and northern Lithuania. The alert was subsequently raised to red, instructing residents to take shelter.
Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre, said authorities had initially detected three drones in Belarus, but none crossed into Lithuanian territory during the first incident. One of the objects later entered Latvia.
In the second episode, a drone was believed to have crossed from Belarus into Lithuania near the southern town of Druskininkai. It then traveled north through several regions before exiting Lithuanian airspace near Pasvalys.
Vitkauskas said NATO fighter jets identified the drone but did not intercept it by firing, potentially because of unfavorable weather conditions or concerns over safety.
The incidents also affected aviation operations, forcing temporary closures at Vilnius and Kaunas airports. According to Vitkauskas, three flights at Vilnius Airport were disrupted, affecting more than 400 passengers.
In neighboring Latvia, the National Armed Forces issued an airspace threat warning covering several municipalities early Wednesday. Authorities activated drone interception systems, air defense units and NATO aircraft assigned to air policing duties.
Officials had not confirmed how many drones were involved in the incidents or whether any had crashed or been brought down.
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