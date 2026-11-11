Survey Finds Widespread Sexual Harassment Among German Female Soldiers
(MENAFN) More than 60% of women serving in Germany’s armed forces said they had experienced sexual harassment during their military service, according to a survey published Wednesday.
The questionnaire, conducted by the Potsdam-based Center for Military History and Social Sciences, received responses from more than 4,000 female soldiers. Well over 60% of participants said they had faced some form of sexual harassment while serving in the Bundeswehr.
Researchers divided the reported misconduct into four categories based on its severity. The first covered sexualized remarks and suggestive comments, which nearly 40% of respondents said they had encountered during their service.
Another 15% reported harassment involving images that were either captured without their consent or manipulated using artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, 8% said they had experienced unwanted physical advances, while 2% reported explicit sexual violence.
The findings also highlighted a lack of confidence in reporting procedures. Slightly more than one-third of respondents said they had not reported, or would not report, sexual misconduct because they distrusted their superiors or questioned whether complaints would receive a serious and thorough investigation.
The survey comes as Germany seeks to expand its armed forces and faces an increasing need to attract young recruits.
Last week, the country's highest-ranking military commander reportedly raised concerns about the growing number of sexual misconduct cases within the military.
Inspector General Carsten Breuer described the situation as “unacceptable” in an official directive issued to the armed forces in September, according to reports.
Allegations of misconduct in military facilities have reportedly risen in recent months, covering incidents ranging from inappropriate comments to rape in barracks.
The questionnaire, conducted by the Potsdam-based Center for Military History and Social Sciences, received responses from more than 4,000 female soldiers. Well over 60% of participants said they had faced some form of sexual harassment while serving in the Bundeswehr.
Researchers divided the reported misconduct into four categories based on its severity. The first covered sexualized remarks and suggestive comments, which nearly 40% of respondents said they had encountered during their service.
Another 15% reported harassment involving images that were either captured without their consent or manipulated using artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, 8% said they had experienced unwanted physical advances, while 2% reported explicit sexual violence.
The findings also highlighted a lack of confidence in reporting procedures. Slightly more than one-third of respondents said they had not reported, or would not report, sexual misconduct because they distrusted their superiors or questioned whether complaints would receive a serious and thorough investigation.
The survey comes as Germany seeks to expand its armed forces and faces an increasing need to attract young recruits.
Last week, the country's highest-ranking military commander reportedly raised concerns about the growing number of sexual misconduct cases within the military.
Inspector General Carsten Breuer described the situation as “unacceptable” in an official directive issued to the armed forces in September, according to reports.
Allegations of misconduct in military facilities have reportedly risen in recent months, covering incidents ranging from inappropriate comments to rape in barracks.
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