Trump Briefs on Nvidia CEO’s Suspected Spy Tie Before China Trip
(MENAFN) Donald Trump was warned in May about intelligence tying Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang to a suspected Chinese operative, a leading US newspaper reported Tuesday. The report undercuts the president’s assertion that he knew nothing of the relationship when he traveled to Beijing.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave the briefing aboard Air Force One as the president flew to China. Huang joined the presidential delegation shortly afterward, at Trump’s invitation.
The briefing was reportedly the second in seven months in which Trump received intelligence on Huang’s ties to Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of working for China’s Ministry of State Security. She is not related to the Nvidia executive.
Beijing denies the allegation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters Monday: “The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,”
Asked Monday whether he had known of the relationship during the trip, Trump said he had not.
“No, I didn’t hear about it then,” he said.
The president also stood by Jensen Huang, calling him “a very honorable man.”
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, entered Taiwan on a Hong Kong passport, according to a Taiwanese news outlet. She was photographed with Jensen Huang at a technology industry event in Taipei in June 2024, and she attended a dinner he hosted during the Computex exhibition in May 2025. The dates of her individual entries were not disclosed.
Taiwan began tracking her visits in 2024 at Washington’s request. The concern was large purchases of advanced Nvidia chips by Megaspeed, a Singapore-linked company associated with her.
Taiwanese Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said security agencies were “actively investigating” the alleged espionage case.
Trump said Huang will not join him on his next trip to China.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave the briefing aboard Air Force One as the president flew to China. Huang joined the presidential delegation shortly afterward, at Trump’s invitation.
The briefing was reportedly the second in seven months in which Trump received intelligence on Huang’s ties to Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of working for China’s Ministry of State Security. She is not related to the Nvidia executive.
Beijing denies the allegation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters Monday: “The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,”
Asked Monday whether he had known of the relationship during the trip, Trump said he had not.
“No, I didn’t hear about it then,” he said.
The president also stood by Jensen Huang, calling him “a very honorable man.”
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, entered Taiwan on a Hong Kong passport, according to a Taiwanese news outlet. She was photographed with Jensen Huang at a technology industry event in Taipei in June 2024, and she attended a dinner he hosted during the Computex exhibition in May 2025. The dates of her individual entries were not disclosed.
Taiwan began tracking her visits in 2024 at Washington’s request. The concern was large purchases of advanced Nvidia chips by Megaspeed, a Singapore-linked company associated with her.
Taiwanese Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said security agencies were “actively investigating” the alleged espionage case.
Trump said Huang will not join him on his next trip to China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment