Lavrov Says European Delegates Have No Role in Abu Dhabi Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that European representatives who arrived in Abu Dhabi for discussions on Ukraine would not take part directly in the trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States.
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow after a joint gathering of foreign and defense ministers and security council secretaries from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Lavrov dismissed the possibility of European involvement in the talks.
"As for the participation of the Europeans, well, they flew to Abu Dhabi. Let them sit there in the hotel," he said.
He explained that the negotiations would focus on regional collective security arrangements and guarantees intended to take effect once a comprehensive settlement had been achieved. The discussions are being held under a proposal put forward by Washington and accepted by Moscow.
“At the proposal of the American side, agreed with us, issues of ensuring collective security in this region will be discussed, with guarantees that will come into force after a full, comprehensive settlement is reached,” he said.
Lavrov contrasted the current US administration's approach with that of former President Joe Biden, accusing the previous administration of having "arrogantly refused even to discuss collective security guarantees" and of avoiding engagement on the issue.
He also alleged that European governments want to give Ukraine additional time to restore its military strength, adding that Russia would not accept such an arrangement.
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow after a joint gathering of foreign and defense ministers and security council secretaries from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Lavrov dismissed the possibility of European involvement in the talks.
"As for the participation of the Europeans, well, they flew to Abu Dhabi. Let them sit there in the hotel," he said.
He explained that the negotiations would focus on regional collective security arrangements and guarantees intended to take effect once a comprehensive settlement had been achieved. The discussions are being held under a proposal put forward by Washington and accepted by Moscow.
“At the proposal of the American side, agreed with us, issues of ensuring collective security in this region will be discussed, with guarantees that will come into force after a full, comprehensive settlement is reached,” he said.
Lavrov contrasted the current US administration's approach with that of former President Joe Biden, accusing the previous administration of having "arrogantly refused even to discuss collective security guarantees" and of avoiding engagement on the issue.
He also alleged that European governments want to give Ukraine additional time to restore its military strength, adding that Russia would not accept such an arrangement.
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