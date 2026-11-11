Italy's Ukraine Support Faces Fresh Challenges Amid Government Divisions
(MENAFN) Italy's proposed military assistance package for Ukraine is facing uncertainty as disagreements within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's governing coalition continue, with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti yet to complete the required approval process, according to media reports Tuesday.
The 13th installment of Rome's military support for Kyiv remains unsigned by Giorgetti, despite assurances from Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani that the measure will receive his approval. Differences among senior government officials have raised questions about the timing of the package's implementation.
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reiterated Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a unified European position. The potential assistance reportedly includes air defense equipment and Aster missiles.
The proposed package is expected to be submitted to the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (COPASIR) later Tuesday. However, Giorgetti's signature remains necessary before the measure can proceed through the required procedures.
Addressing speculation about disagreements within the government, Tajani dismissed suggestions of a political dispute, telling Rai radio: "There's no mystery, no storm, no conflict. Just the physical impossibility of signing,"
He explained that Crosetto had been unable to finalize the document because of his visit to Brussels on Monday. Tajani also maintained that the economy minister supports the proposed assistance and would approve it upon returning to the Italian capital, stating that "as soon as he arrives in Rome, he will sign the document."
The 13th installment of Rome's military support for Kyiv remains unsigned by Giorgetti, despite assurances from Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani that the measure will receive his approval. Differences among senior government officials have raised questions about the timing of the package's implementation.
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reiterated Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a unified European position. The potential assistance reportedly includes air defense equipment and Aster missiles.
The proposed package is expected to be submitted to the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (COPASIR) later Tuesday. However, Giorgetti's signature remains necessary before the measure can proceed through the required procedures.
Addressing speculation about disagreements within the government, Tajani dismissed suggestions of a political dispute, telling Rai radio: "There's no mystery, no storm, no conflict. Just the physical impossibility of signing,"
He explained that Crosetto had been unable to finalize the document because of his visit to Brussels on Monday. Tajani also maintained that the economy minister supports the proposed assistance and would approve it upon returning to the Italian capital, stating that "as soon as he arrives in Rome, he will sign the document."
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