Israeli Forces Launch West Bank Raids, Order East Jerusalem Association Shut
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities detained at least seven Palestinians during a series of military operations across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and imposed a six-month closure on a Palestinian community association in East Jerusalem.
The raids targeted several residential areas, including the city of Al-Bireh and Burqa village, located east of Ramallah, where Israeli troops entered Palestinian homes and conducted searches.
Four residents of Al-Mughayyir village were detained during the operations. In separate incidents, two men were arrested in Siniriya village, while another Palestinian was taken into custody in Habla, south of Qalqilya.
Israeli military units also launched early morning operations in Attil and Allar, two towns situated north of Tulkarem.
Local accounts indicated that military vehicles circulated through residential streets and neighborhoods in both communities. Troops also entered several houses in Attil, carrying out searches that reportedly resulted in damage to household belongings.
During the operations, several Palestinians were temporarily detained and transferred to a residential building for questioning. They were later released, and no arrests were recorded in either Attil or Allar.
The raids targeted several residential areas, including the city of Al-Bireh and Burqa village, located east of Ramallah, where Israeli troops entered Palestinian homes and conducted searches.
Four residents of Al-Mughayyir village were detained during the operations. In separate incidents, two men were arrested in Siniriya village, while another Palestinian was taken into custody in Habla, south of Qalqilya.
Israeli military units also launched early morning operations in Attil and Allar, two towns situated north of Tulkarem.
Local accounts indicated that military vehicles circulated through residential streets and neighborhoods in both communities. Troops also entered several houses in Attil, carrying out searches that reportedly resulted in damage to household belongings.
During the operations, several Palestinians were temporarily detained and transferred to a residential building for questioning. They were later released, and no arrests were recorded in either Attil or Allar.
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