German Spy Chief Warns of “Honey Traps” After Nvidia CEO Report
(MENAFN) Germany’s domestic intelligence service issued a warning Tuesday that foreign spies could use personal relationships to compromise business leaders, in the wake of reports involving Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia.
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) told a German business daily that so-called “honey traps” are designed “to create possibly compromising situations for the target person through interpersonal relationships.”
The agency said intelligence operatives methodically select and investigate prospective targets before making contact. Those targeted, it cautioned, could then be pressured into “conscious or unconscious cooperation.”
The warning came after US media reports alleged that Huang, head of US chipmaker Nvidia, had an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of links to Chinese intelligence.
China has dismissed the allegations as groundless.
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) told a German business daily that so-called “honey traps” are designed “to create possibly compromising situations for the target person through interpersonal relationships.”
The agency said intelligence operatives methodically select and investigate prospective targets before making contact. Those targeted, it cautioned, could then be pressured into “conscious or unconscious cooperation.”
The warning came after US media reports alleged that Huang, head of US chipmaker Nvidia, had an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of links to Chinese intelligence.
China has dismissed the allegations as groundless.
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