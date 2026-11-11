Putin, Lukashenko Tout Trade Surge Before CSTO Summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Tuesday, on the eve of a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.
Putin said the two leaders would use the summit to address bilateral ties, including economic, humanitarian and security cooperation. He highlighted the strength of trade between the two countries, noting that cooperation was moving at a healthy pace, especially in investment and high technology.
“Everything is developing, and at a good pace. We have an astonishing volume of trade – truly astonishing; there’s no other way to put it. Issues related to investments and high technologies are being addressed, which I find very gratifying,” Putin said.
The Russian leader also thanked Lukashenko for backing humanitarian exchanges involving Ukraine, saying Moscow greatly valued Minsk’s help in arranging them.
Lukashenko reported that bilateral trade had grown by more than 21% so far this year. He expressed gratitude to Moscow for supplying Belarus with modern weapons and military support, saying the Belarusian armed forces had gained experience and sharpened their combat readiness.
He added that Belarusian military units posted along the country’s western border remained ready to defend the nation but had not been sent to the conflict zone in Ukraine.
Putin said the two leaders would use the summit to address bilateral ties, including economic, humanitarian and security cooperation. He highlighted the strength of trade between the two countries, noting that cooperation was moving at a healthy pace, especially in investment and high technology.
“Everything is developing, and at a good pace. We have an astonishing volume of trade – truly astonishing; there’s no other way to put it. Issues related to investments and high technologies are being addressed, which I find very gratifying,” Putin said.
The Russian leader also thanked Lukashenko for backing humanitarian exchanges involving Ukraine, saying Moscow greatly valued Minsk’s help in arranging them.
Lukashenko reported that bilateral trade had grown by more than 21% so far this year. He expressed gratitude to Moscow for supplying Belarus with modern weapons and military support, saying the Belarusian armed forces had gained experience and sharpened their combat readiness.
He added that Belarusian military units posted along the country’s western border remained ready to defend the nation but had not been sent to the conflict zone in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment