US Army Soldier Arrested in UK Over Alleged Russia Spy Plot
(MENAFN) A 41-year-old member of the US Army has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia, UK police announced Tuesday.
The man was detained near Gloucester, according to a statement from London’s police force. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) is leading the investigation in close coordination with US authorities, the US military and the FBI.
“He was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act (NSA) 2023,” it noted.
Officers are searching two locations in Gloucestershire. “The country to which the allegations relate is Russia,” it added.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing, called the case a “significant arrest and investigation,” and said the allegations are “serious and our investigation is very much ongoing.”
FBI Director Kash Patel weighed in through the same statement. “This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies,” he said.
Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, said, “This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community.”
Stinchon added that the alleged conduct of a senior soldier entrusted with sensitive information is a “sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”
The suspect was detained under the NSA 2023 and remains in custody at a London police station, the statement said. Officers from CTP London are leading the investigation, and inquiries continue.
The man was detained near Gloucester, according to a statement from London’s police force. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) is leading the investigation in close coordination with US authorities, the US military and the FBI.
“He was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act (NSA) 2023,” it noted.
Officers are searching two locations in Gloucestershire. “The country to which the allegations relate is Russia,” it added.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing, called the case a “significant arrest and investigation,” and said the allegations are “serious and our investigation is very much ongoing.”
FBI Director Kash Patel weighed in through the same statement. “This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies,” he said.
Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, said, “This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community.”
Stinchon added that the alleged conduct of a senior soldier entrusted with sensitive information is a “sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”
The suspect was detained under the NSA 2023 and remains in custody at a London police station, the statement said. Officers from CTP London are leading the investigation, and inquiries continue.
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