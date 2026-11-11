Netanyahu, Trump Spar Over Iran War Restart, Reports Say
(MENAFN) Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump reportedly had a heated confrontation during a weekend phone call over whether to resume military operations against Iran, according to media reports published Tuesday.
An Israeli daily, citing sources familiar with the exchange, reported that the call centered on Iran and on the split between Washington and Tel Aviv over restarting the war. One source called it “a screaming conversation from hell.” Sources described the conversation as exceptionally tense and combative.
Netanyahu’s office flatly denied the account. “Fake news, complete nonsense,” the office said in response. A senior Israeli official confirmed the call took place but said it had not been difficult.
The report followed a claim a day earlier by a British daily, which cited a person briefed on the discussions. It said Netanyahu had been phoning Trump “every day” to press for renewed strikes on Iran. According to that report, Arab and Muslim leaders were alarmed by the sustained lobbying and were urging Trump to put diplomacy first.
On Monday, Trump said Gulf allies, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, opposed a fresh military campaign against Tehran. He pointed to “positive momentum” toward ending the conflict and said new US strikes on Iran appeared “quite unlikely.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington saw no immediate need to resume major combat operations, arguing that economic pressure was delivering results. He said the US would continue that campaign but warned that American forces stood ready to respond if Iran crossed Washington’s “red lines.”
Separately, Qatar said Tuesday it had received positive responses from both Washington and Tehran on its mediation efforts, though the prospects for a deal remained uncertain.
The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. Despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran, negotiations have not yet produced a settlement.
An Israeli daily, citing sources familiar with the exchange, reported that the call centered on Iran and on the split between Washington and Tel Aviv over restarting the war. One source called it “a screaming conversation from hell.” Sources described the conversation as exceptionally tense and combative.
Netanyahu’s office flatly denied the account. “Fake news, complete nonsense,” the office said in response. A senior Israeli official confirmed the call took place but said it had not been difficult.
The report followed a claim a day earlier by a British daily, which cited a person briefed on the discussions. It said Netanyahu had been phoning Trump “every day” to press for renewed strikes on Iran. According to that report, Arab and Muslim leaders were alarmed by the sustained lobbying and were urging Trump to put diplomacy first.
On Monday, Trump said Gulf allies, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, opposed a fresh military campaign against Tehran. He pointed to “positive momentum” toward ending the conflict and said new US strikes on Iran appeared “quite unlikely.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington saw no immediate need to resume major combat operations, arguing that economic pressure was delivering results. He said the US would continue that campaign but warned that American forces stood ready to respond if Iran crossed Washington’s “red lines.”
Separately, Qatar said Tuesday it had received positive responses from both Washington and Tehran on its mediation efforts, though the prospects for a deal remained uncertain.
The US and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. Despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran, negotiations have not yet produced a settlement.
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