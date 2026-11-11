New York State Senator-Elect Hails Shift in US Military Policy Toward Israel
(MENAFN) Palestinian-American Aber Kawas, who secured a seat in the New York State Senate during the US midterm elections, described President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend American military assistance to Israel as a victory for the American public.
In an interview, Kawas said residents of New York and communities throughout the United States had repeatedly called for taxpayer money to be directed toward domestic needs rather than funding overseas conflicts, military operations, and support for foreign armed forces.
She characterized the reported change in Washington's approach to military assistance for Israel as a “victory for Americans,” particularly those who have spent nearly three years advocating an end to US military funding for the country.
Kawas also emphasized that decisions to discontinue such assistance should be driven by ethical and humanitarian considerations, rather than financial concerns alone.
Securing approximately 75% of the vote in the November 3 elections, Kawas made history by becoming the first Palestinian-American and first woman wearing a hijab to win election to the New York State Senate.
Celebrating her electoral success, she shared a message on social media declaring: “We made history.”
Trump announced on November 3 that Washington would discontinue $4 billion in military assistance to Israel. He indicated that an agreement had been reached to terminate the funding by the end of the year, stating: “We will no longer give money to Israel.”
In an interview, Kawas said residents of New York and communities throughout the United States had repeatedly called for taxpayer money to be directed toward domestic needs rather than funding overseas conflicts, military operations, and support for foreign armed forces.
She characterized the reported change in Washington's approach to military assistance for Israel as a “victory for Americans,” particularly those who have spent nearly three years advocating an end to US military funding for the country.
Kawas also emphasized that decisions to discontinue such assistance should be driven by ethical and humanitarian considerations, rather than financial concerns alone.
Securing approximately 75% of the vote in the November 3 elections, Kawas made history by becoming the first Palestinian-American and first woman wearing a hijab to win election to the New York State Senate.
Celebrating her electoral success, she shared a message on social media declaring: “We made history.”
Trump announced on November 3 that Washington would discontinue $4 billion in military assistance to Israel. He indicated that an agreement had been reached to terminate the funding by the end of the year, stating: “We will no longer give money to Israel.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment