LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that it purchased 7,176,859 ordinary shares at 27.83 pence per share on 10 November 2026. The shares purchased represent 1.11% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, and in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 10 November 2026 consisted of 686,188,157 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 640,400,165 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

11 November 2026

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850