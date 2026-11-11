PLUG-IN HYBRIDS MORE POPULAR THAN EVER WITH UK BUYERS AS MITSUBISHI MOTORS RETURNS WITH SEVEN-SEAT OUTLANDER PHEV

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle market increases by 30% in October and 40.7% year-to-date

New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV launched in June 2026, adding to consumer choice

Outlander PHEV now available with seven-seat configuration for the first time in the UK

11th November 2026 – The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), once firmly identified as the UK's market leader and best-selling plug-in Hybrid vehicle, re-joined the UK sales market in mid-2026 following the launch of its latest generation. With this latest iteration, the Outlander PHEV is available for the first time in its lifespan in the UK with a seven-seat configuration, increasing its practicality and usability by growing families in a growing PHEV market.

PHEV Sales on the Rise in the UK

In the UK, sales of Plug-in Hybrid vehicles (PHEV) have totalled 267,667 units so far this year, an increase of 40.7% over 2025, marking a significant shift in the buying habits of UK buyers. Once thought of as a transitional technology, or a beneficial company car, PHEVs are now being embraced by retail car buyers, who are benefiting from the flexibility and adaptability that the technology platform offers. The data also demonstrated that sales of PHEVs have the largest percentage increase in sales of all powertrain types so far this year, with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) raising by 30.4% year-to-date.

According to data published by The Society of Motoring Manufacturers and Traders, sales of PHEVs topped 22,898 units in October, increasing 30.1% over the same month last year.

Increased flexibility with the Outlander PHEV Nativa seven-seat SUV

The new generation Outlander PHEV is the ideal SUV for modern families, offering the practicality of a spacious vehicle, with a seven-seat configuration, alongside the exceptionally low emissions of a plug‐in hybrid and a usable pure EV driving range. Its rally-inspired, full‐time 4WD system can also deliver over 300 bhp and provides a combined driving range of more than 500 miles. For everyday trips-like the school run or daily commutes, the Outlander PHEV can be driven purely on electric power with an EV range of 53 miles (WLTP). And when faced with the desire or need to travel further, the efficient petrol engine steps in, delivering an excellent balance of fuel economy and performance for longer journeys, important factors for families.

More affordable than ever

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Nativa is now available through an attractive Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offer, with monthly payments from £439 and a representative APR of 4.9% and includes three years (or first three services, whichever comes first) free servicing. Priced at £46,995 on the road, the seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV combines the flexibility of electric driving with the reassurance of petrol power and Mitsubishi's advanced Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) four-wheel-drive system. The current offer also includes a £2,000 test-drive voucher, alongside manufacturer and dealer deposit contributions, providing customers with an excellent opportunity to experience Mitsubishi's latest electrified SUV. The offer is available on qualifying vehicles ordered and registered by 31 December 2026, subject to terms and conditions and finance approval.

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Mitsubishi Motors in the UK

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK was established in 1974 as the official importer for Mitsubishi Motors vehicles, parts and accessories, as well as the hub for technician training, customer care and aftersales support. Following decades of success, in autumn 2021 Mitsubishi Motors in the UK transitioned into an aftersales-only business and became part of International Motors. From Summer 2026, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK introduces new vehicles into the UK market: the new Outlander PHEV and all-new L200 Series 7 double-cab pickup, both of which are offered via a nationwide retail network appointed from existing partners and new dealers.

A. M.

Influence Associates

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PLUG-IN HYBRIDS MORE POPULAR THAN EVER WITH UK BUYERS AS MITSUBISHI MOTORS RETURNS WITH SEVEN-SEAT OUTLANDER PHEV News Provided By Influence Associates November 11, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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