Influential Women: Caroline Steiner, Pairs Award-Winning Creative Instincts With Purpose-Driven Fundraising

MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Director at Moore Leads Cross-Channel Creative for Leading Nonprofits, Blending Persuasive Storytelling, Collaboration, and Genuine Care for the People Around HerLanham, Maryland – Caroline Steiner is a creative director, writer, and fundraiser who has spent more than three decades shaping work for some of the world's best-known nonprofit and advertising clients. Her career spans roughly thirty years in digital marketing, including nine years focused specifically on fundraising. Along the way, she has built a reputation as a maker, collaborator, and mentor. She is equally comfortable leading a brainstorm, sharpening a piece of copy, or developing the talent around her. Today she serves as Creative Director at Moore, where she leads cross-channel creative for organizations such as the Alzheimer's Association, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the USO, the Wounded Warrior Project, and Make-A-Wish.Caroline's path began with early interactive work in San Francisco. From there she moved on to a long run at Digitas, where she helped pioneer audience-driven digital concepts. She traces her professional foundation to the writing program at UC Irvine, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature. She credits that training with giving her the confidence to write professionally throughout her career. Her creative instincts have earned recognition at every stage, including a Cannes Lion for her work on a 2013 Super Bowl campaign. She also received an INMA award for the Boston Globe's“Big Help” campaign and a Best of Show honor at the DMA Awards.Beyond the accolades, Caroline describes herself as a channel-agnostic persuasionist. She holds that creative work can be both beautiful and revenue-driving at the same time. Every project, in her approach, is a chance to earn genuine attention rather than simply fill space. That mindset has served her well in fundraising, where compelling ideas must move people to act on behalf of causes that matter. Her work sits at the intersection of advertising, marketing, and fundraising, with writing and leading brainstorms among her core specialties.Caroline is candid about what has driven her success. She points to a refusal to fail and a relentless work ethic, along with a fair amount of being in the right place at the right time. Advertising, she has found, is the perfect outlet for her energy and drive. The best career advice she has received is simple and enduring: shoulder the blame and share the credit. It is a principle that reflects the kind of leader she aims to be for her teams.Her advice to young women coming up in the industry carries the same directness. She encourages them to keep calling out behavior that is not right whenever they see it and to trust their instincts. When a difference of opinion arises, she recommends stepping back and addressing it privately rather than confronting someone publicly in the heat of the moment. Looking at the field today, Caroline sees real opportunity for Gen X multitaskers. Creatives who can move fluidly between making videos, writing, coding, and animating are, in her view, especially well positioned right now.Compassion and understanding come first for Caroline, both at work and in life. She values learning from everyone around her and collaborating with respect, and she regards civility in the workplace as essential. Outside of her client work, she is a lifetime member of the Sierra Club. She carries those same principles into how she leads her teams, treating every collaborator as someone with something to teach and contribute.Throughout her career, Caroline has struck a balance between sharp creative instincts and genuine care for the people she works alongside. Her work for major nonprofits shows how persuasive storytelling can advance causes that touch countless lives. With decades of experience, a record of industry recognition, and a commitment to mentorship and civility, Caroline Steiner continues to prove that creativity rooted in compassion can inspire both action and lasting change.Learn More about Caroline Steiner:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Caroline Steiner, Pairs Award-Winning Creative Instincts With Purpose-Driven Fundraising News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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