Anna Gibbs, Showcased By Influential Women, Guides Leaders To Lead With Authenticity, Clarity, And Self-Trust

NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Leadership Coach, Author, and Founder of Positive Transformations, Anna Gibbs Blends Decades of Executive Experience With Coaching Expertise to Help Leaders Build Cultures Where People ThriveWallkill, New York – For more than three decades, Anna Gibbs has helped people discover what is possible when leadership begins from within. Through Positive Transformations, she works as an Executive Leadership Coach, Corporate Leadership Consultant, Speaker, Podcast Host, and Author. Her career has been built around one central belief: the quality of a person's leadership is directly connected to the quality of their relationship with themselves. Anna is known for her ability to quickly identify patterns, uncover root causes, and bring clarity to complex personal and organizational challenges. She works with executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, and leadership teams who want to lead with greater confidence, authenticity, and impact.Anna's approach blends strategic business insight with emotional intelligence. She helps leaders strengthen communication, navigate change, build high-performing teams, and create cultures where people thrive. Her leadership experience extends well beyond coaching. During her 14 years with Keller Williams Realty, she served as CEO and later General Manager of a multi-office organization. In that role, she helped grow one market center from just 43 agents to more than 250, developed hundreds of leaders, and earned ownership in three franchises. That combination of executive experience and coaching expertise allows her to bridge strategy with the realities leaders face every day.Anna's professional training reflects her commitment to continuous learning. She has studied with the World Coach Institute, The John Maxwell Company, Tad James, and the Institute for Women Centered Coaching. She is a certified leadership coach with the John Maxwell Company, a Certified Life Coach, and a Certified Business Coach. Her credentials also include Emotional Integration and Freedom Coaching, along with certification as a Practitioner of Time Line Therapy and a Practitioner of NLP. A DISC communication expert, she is a longtime member of the International Coach Federation and also holds memberships with the John Maxwell Company and LeadHERship Global.Anna is the host of the Monday Morning Mojo podcast, where she shares practical leadership insights and conversations that challenge listeners to think differently about success, identity, and growth. Her debut book, Getting Back to You, reflects a deeply personal journey of rediscovering authenticity after years of achievement, responsibility, and expectation. Writing a book had been on her heart for years, yet the process became something very different from what she expected. Holding the first printed copy was a moment she will never forget. She sees the book as an invitation for readers to reconnect with themselves, trust their own voices, and lead lives aligned with who they truly are.When asked what she attributes her success to, Anna names curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to continuous growth. She has never believed that success comes from having all the answers. Instead, she sees it as the product of asking better questions, staying open to learning, and having the courage to evolve. She has also learned that achievement alone is not enough. There were seasons in her life when she appeared successful on the outside but realized she had drifted away from who she truly was. Those experiences taught her that sustainable success depends on staying aligned with one's values, trusting oneself, and leading authentically rather than simply accomplishing more.Relationships have been central to Anna's career. Every opportunity she has had, she explains, was built on trust, integrity, and genuine care for the success of others. Whether she is coaching an executive, leading a team, or speaking to an audience, her goal is never only to help people perform better. She wants to help them become leaders who create lasting impact because they lead from a place of clarity and authenticity. Anna also credits the people who have believed in her, challenged her, and encouraged her to keep growing. Mentors, colleagues, clients, friends, and family members continue to shape the leader she is, and she holds that no one succeeds alone.Anna's advice to young women entering her industry begins with a simple message: do not spend a career trying to become the person everyone else seems to want. Early in a career, it is easy to believe that success depends on having the right answers, proving oneself, or fitting into someone else's definition of leadership. While there is value in learning from others, she cautions against losing one's own voice in the process. The most respected leaders she has worked with understand their values, know their strengths, and lead with authenticity. She encourages young women to invest in their own development long before anyone else invests in them by reading, asking questions, finding mentors, seeking coaching, and welcoming feedback.Technical skills may open doors, Anna notes, but emotional intelligence, self-awareness, communication, and the ability to build relationships determine how far a person goes. She urges young women not to be afraid of taking opportunities before they feel completely ready, since confidence rarely comes first and instead grows through action. Some of the most meaningful opportunities in her own career arrived because she was willing to say yes before she had everything figured out. She also reminds them that success is measured not only by what they achieve but by who they become along the way. The strongest leaders, in her experience, stay connected to who they are even as they continue to grow.Looking at the state of her field, Anna sees one of the biggest challenges facing leaders today as a lack of clarity rather than a lack of information. Despite more books, podcasts, and courses than ever, many leaders feel more overwhelmed and disconnected than a decade ago. Leadership today calls for self-awareness, emotional intelligence, adaptability, and the ability to guide people through constant change. Organizations are seeking leaders who can build trust, navigate uncertainty, communicate effectively, and create cultures where people can thrive, not merely perform.At the same time, Anna sees an incredible opportunity in this moment. She observes a shift away from outdated leadership models built solely on authority and toward leadership grounded in authenticity, connection, and purpose. Employees want leaders who are human, approachable, and willing to listen. They want workplaces where people feel valued, communication is honest, and success is measured by the health of the culture as well as by results. For coaches and leadership consultants, this creates an exciting opportunity to help leaders develop the inner skills that drive external results. In Anna's view, the greatest competitive advantage is better leadership, and better leadership always begins with greater self-leadership.Authenticity sits at the heart of everything Anna does. She holds that people are at their best in leadership, business, and life when their actions align with their values and they are willing to show up as who they truly are. For her, that does not mean being perfect; it means being honest, self-aware, and committed to continual growth. Growth is another core value, rooted in her conviction that learning never ends and that some of the greatest breakthroughs come from challenging one's own thinking, embracing feedback, and remaining curious. Whether she is coaching a CEO or reflecting on her own life, she often asks what a given experience is there to teach her. She also values service and relationships, viewing success as using one's gifts to make a meaningful difference in others' lives through connections rooted in trust and respect.Courage completes the values that guide Anna. Some of the most important decisions she has made, personally and professionally, required her to step into uncertainty before she felt fully ready. She describes courage not as the absence of fear but as the choice to move forward in alignment with one's values despite it, which she sees as the place where real growth and real leadership begin. Anna explores many of these themes in her article, What If You Have Nothing Left To Prove? In it, she examines how accomplished women can move beyond the need to prove themselves and discover what they truly want. She distinguishes between ambition driven by validation and ambition driven by alignment.Anna's commitment to others extends into her community. She volunteers with Fearless! Hudson Valley, Inc., YWCA Ulster County, and Rotary International. Whether she is coaching an executive, addressing an audience, or facilitating leadership development inside an organization, her mission remains the same. She aims to help people become the kind of leaders whose greatest influence comes not from their position but from the authenticity of who they are. Through her coaching, her podcast, her writing, and her service, Anna Gibbs continues to show leaders that the most powerful place to build from is a deep and honest connection to themselves.Learn More about Anna Gibbs:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Anna Gibbs, Showcased by Influential Women, Guides Leaders to Lead With Authenticity, Clarity, and Self-Trust News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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