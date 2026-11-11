NDA Defends UCC, Accuses Owaisi Of Misrepresenting Constitutional Provisions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) NDA leaders on Wednesday defended the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), accusing AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of misrepresenting its constitutional basis and arguing that a common civil law would ensure equality and empower Muslim women.

Reacting to Owaisi's criticism of the UCC, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said the AIMIM chief could not selectively invoke the Constitution while overlooking Article 44, which directs the State to endeavour to secure a UCC for citizens.

Speaking to IANS Kadam said, "Asaduddin Owaisi is lying. On one hand, he is always touting the Constitution, saying that one must respect its principles. But he has forgotten the principles that were written by Dr Ambedkar in Article 44, that is, every citizen of the country will be under the same law, meaning the law is equal for all, and that is what a Uniform Civil Code is."

Addressing a press conference, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Maharashtra government's move to implement UCC in the state was aimed at targeting Muslims and imposing the "Hindu Civil Code" on non-Hindu communities.

Kadam argued that the UCC was not a new concept but a provision envisaged in the Constitution more than seven decades ago.

"This is not a new invention. This is a constituent of the Constitution that Baba Saheb Ambedkar wrote more than 70 years ago. It has not been implemented in the last 70 years by the previous governments," Kadam said.

Questioning the need for different personal laws, he asked, "Shouldn't the law be uniform for everyone in a country? Should one state, one direction, one law not be implemented?"

Kadam also rejected the argument that the UCC would interfere with religious beliefs, alleging that Owaisi was misleading people by linking the proposed law to the Hindu Code Bill.

"This law is not an imposition on one's religious faith. Why are you trying to misguide people? The Hindu Code Bill you are speaking about is different. You are trying to impose your own politics; that is why you are lying to people," he said.

Kadam further argued that Article 44 reflected the constitutional vision of a common civil framework and questioned how the Constitution could be fully implemented without pursuing that directive.

"Uniform Civil Code is part of the Constitution's Article 44. Dr B.R. Ambedkar vehemently fought for its implementation. If we don't adhere to it, can we say that we are following the Constitution?" he asked.

Kadam also alleged that previous governments had avoided implementing the provision to appease particular communities for electoral gains.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena National Spokesperson, Shaina NC, said the UCC should be viewed as a measure to promote equality and empower Muslim women rather than as an attack on any community.

"The UCC will empower Muslim women. One vote, one passport, one flag, and that is what the Uniform Civil Code stands for. For you (Owaisi), it's oppression of Muslims, against the Muslims, but to us, it is about empowering Muslim women," she said.

Invoking the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shaina NC said the principle of equality should take precedence over divisions based on identity.

"'One Nation, One Law' was Baba Saheb Ambedkar's dream, and Hindu Hriday Samrat, Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder, always said – 'We cannot fight based on caste, creed and religion; we must fight based on equality and for equality'," she added.

Article 44 of the Constitution is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy and asks the State to endeavour to secure a UCC for citizens throughout India.