Five Gamblers Apprehended In Delhi's Welcome Area Rs 56,140 Cash, Playing Cards Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Delhi Police apprehended five people for gambling at a premises in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi and recovered Rs 56,140 in cash and playing cards from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the action was taken at around 4 a.m. on November 10 following a tip-off about gambling activities at a premises in the Welcome area. Acting on the information, a dedicated team led by Inspector Rupesh Kumar Khatri, Station House Officer (SHO) of Welcome Police Station, conducted a raid at the location.

The team comprised Inspector Gianender Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rambir, Head Constable Arun, and Constables Vinod and Aman.

During the raid, five people were found gambling. The police apprehended them and recovered Rs 56,140 in cash along with playing cards from the spot.

A case was subsequently registered at Welcome Police Station vide FIR No. 663/2026, dated November 10, under Sections 12/09/55 of the Delhi Gambling Act. During verification, two of the apprehended accused were found to have previous involvement in similar gambling cases, police said.

The accused have been identified as Jamil (39), son of Shaida; Sumit Kumar alias Khare (30), son of Mukesh Kumar; Sagar (28), son of Sule Singh; Nitin (30), son of Ram Kumar; and Pawan Kumar (40), son of Ramesh Kumar. All five are residents of the Welcome area in Delhi.

While Jamil, Sagar and Pawan Kumar have no previous criminal involvement, Sumit Kumar and Nitin were found to have been involved in one similar case each, according to the police.

The recovered cash and playing cards have been seized as part of the investigation. Further investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate operation on November 10, Delhi Police's South District Special Staff busted an alleged illegal gambling den in JJ Colony, Khanpur, and apprehended five people, including the alleged organiser, Rajesh alias Banti (42). The police recovered Rs 1,51,140 in stake money and 104 playing cards. A case was registered at Neb Sarai Police Station under the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

Earlier on November 10, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South District Police had busted another alleged gambling operation in the Sangam Vihar area and apprehended 12 people. The police recovered Rs 1,03,500 in cash and 458 playing cards of different colours during the raid.

According to the police, the raid was conducted at a premises on Asthal Mandir Road following a tip-off about gambling activities.

The 12 accused included Manoj (38), Rajender alias Rinku (38), Hardesh Kumar (44), Kamlesh Gupta (55), Ramkesh (72), Santosh Kumar Gupta (50), Amit Gupta (31), Madhav Mangal (36), Vijay (43), Rajkumar (59), Rahul Rathore (31) and Jitender Singh (38), who hail from different localities in Delhi.