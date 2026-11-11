Venugopal Dismisses Speculation On Cong Rift In Kerala, Says Party Matters Not Debated In Public

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday sought to downplay reports of differences within Kerala's ruling UDF, asserting that any concerns would be raised only within the party forum and not in public.

Responding to questions about the reported differences between Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash, Venugopal said that if he had anything to say, he would raise it within the party.

He made it clear that internal matters should be discussed and settled within the organisation. "I am a disciplined worker of the party. If I have anything to say, I will say it within the party and not outside. If there are any issues, they will be discussed within the party," he said.

On speculation of a new Kerala Congress president, Venugopal said the announcement would be made once the party high command takes an appropriate decision. Rejecting suggestions that the leadership should respond to mounting public debate, he remarked that decisions could not be taken according to the wishes of the media.

"You are interested only in making speculations. You can continue doing that," Venugopal told reporters.

His remarks come at a time when the UDF is facing questions over the working relationship between its chairman, Chief Minister Satheesan, and convenor Adoor Prakash.

Adoor Prakash had complained that UDF meetings were not being held regularly and that important policy decisions were being taken without keeping him informed.

He had also questioned the Chief Minister's style of functioning and alleged that the party leadership was not being consulted on key matters.

Satheesan, however, has so far declined to respond to the convenor's criticism. But on Wednesday, he said the date of the next UDF meeting would be communicated to the convener once it was finalised.

Venugopal's intervention is significant as the Congress high command is yet to announce a new state party president.

The developments have brought the internal functioning of the Congress and the coordination within the UDF under fresh political scrutiny.