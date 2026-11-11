Saif Ali Khan Gets Back To Work, Shares Shirtless Workout Video: 'First The Mind, Then The Body'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan has resumed his fitness routine, giving a glimpse of his workout session through a new video.

The actor shared the clip on Instagram in which he is seen shirtless while exercising. In the video, the 'Omkara' actor is seen flaunting his well-toned physique and muscles as he performs a series of exercises and a few yoga asanas. Going shirtless for the workout session, Saif appears focused on bringing both his mind and body back on track.

Alongside the video, Saif spoke about getting back on track, highlighting the importance of mental and physical well-being as he looks forward to the New Year. "Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body.. back on track for a happy new year," he wrote.

A few days ago, Saif, who is an avid social media user, shared another interesting video on his Instagram account. The 'Hum Tum' actor posted a clip in which he was seen opening a champagne bottle using a meat cleaver after failing to find a bottle opener. In the video, Saif first placed his glasses on top of his head before swiftly opening the bottle in one smooth motion. He then handed the champagne bottle to one of his helpers.

Sharing the clip, he captioned it, "Nawabi hacks #23, when you can't find an opener, you try the meat cleaver!! Please do not try this at home...(sic)."

Meanwhile, Saif recently made headlines following his appearance with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. During the episode, Karan asked the couple to call someone famous. However, Saif expressed his desire to call his wine dealer instead. When the 'Jab We Met' actress pointed out that the wine dealer was not a celebrity, the actor quipped, "Well, he is a celebrity to me."

During the conversation, Saif also opened up about how the attack at his residence last year had affected his younger son, Jeh. Recalling an emotional moment, the actor revealed that Jeh had handed him his plastic sword and asked him to use it if a similar incident happened again.

"Jeh gave me his plastic sword and said, 'Next time that thief comes, use this.' For a couple of months after that, he kind of kept the plastic sword with me... So, the whole thing happened in front of him, the fight and all and he thinks I am a great protector. He thinks I am Iron Man," Saif recalled.