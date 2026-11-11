Saudi German Health UAE Joins Global Leaders Of Military Medicine At ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026, Showcasing UAE Healthcare Excellence On The World Stage

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi German Health UAE Joins the World's Leading Military Medicine Experts and Leaders as the Congress Convenes in Abu Dhabi for the First Time Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

As the 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine convenes in Abu Dhabi for the first time, the Group's participation positions UAE healthcare as a trusted partner in global medical readiness, trauma response and emergency care

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Saudi German Health UAE, one of the UAE's leading healthcare groups, today took its place among the world's foremost authorities in military medicine at the opening of the 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Hosted in the UAE capital for the first time, the congress unites military medical leaders, clinicians, researchers, policymakers and innovators from across the globe, and the Group's participation places the strength of UAE healthcare firmly on this international stage.

The participation carries significance well beyond representation. ICMM is where the lessons of military medicine - speed, coordination and resilience under pressure - meet the expertise of civilian health systems. For Saudi German Health UAE, being part of this dialogue in the UAE capital is an opportunity to place the clinical capability built in the country before the world, and to contribute to the partnerships that will shape the future of trauma preparedness.

Dr Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, said:“As one of the UAE's leading healthcare groups, Saudi German Health UAE carries a responsibility to be present wherever the future of medical readiness is being shaped, and there is no more important platform for that than the ICMM World Congress. Its convening in Abu Dhabi affirms the UAE's standing as a global centre of medical leadership. Readiness is no longer the responsibility of military medicine alone; it is a national capability, built when military and civilian health systems plan, train and respond as one. Our participation brings the clinical depth developed in the UAE to the world's most important table on medical readiness, and builds the partnerships that will raise the standard of trauma and emergency care for every patient we serve.”

He added:“Our presence at ICMM reflects Saudi German Health UAE's commitment to advancing the highest standards of trauma, orthopaedic and emergency care, and to contributing to the UAE's healthcare leadership on the global stage. Guided by our philosophy of 'Caring Like Family', we will carry the knowledge exchanged here into the care we deliver to every patient who walks through our doors.”

With a network of multidisciplinary and specialised hospitals and clinics across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, Saudi German Health UAE brought to the congress the experience of a healthcare group able to carry a critically injured patient through every stage of care, from the first emergency assessment to full recovery.At ICMM, the Group focused on three areas at the core of trauma readiness: orthopaedics and trauma, healthcare innovation, and emergency medicine.

Orthopaedics and trauma: specialist care under one roofAt the heart of the Group's presence was Saudi German Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital, a dedicated specialist facility within Batterjee Medical City in Dubai. The hospital treats the full spectrum of musculoskeletal injury and disease, from complex trauma and polytrauma to fractures, joint conditions, spinal disorders and sports injuries.

Its Orthopaedics Department is accredited by the Surgical Review Corporation as a Center of Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery. Specialised orthopaedic and trauma teams work alongside high-tech operating theatres, MRI, CT and X-ray diagnostics, a fully equipped intensive care unit and round-the-clock emergency services. For a patient with multiple injuries, that means the scan, the surgeon, the theatre and the intensive care bed are all within reach, without the delays that can cost function, or lives.

Innovation that helps patients regain their livesFor Saudi German Health UAE, innovation does not end in the operating theatre. The Group showcased its robotic rehabilitation programme, which combines robotic exoskeletal systems, virtual-reality-supported exercises and live biofeedback.Together, these technologies allow each rehabilitation plan to adapt to the patient's condition, progress and personal recovery goals. Patients can see their progress as it happens, and clinicians can adjust therapy as it unfolds. The result is recovery that is more precise, more engaging and more personal.

Emergency medicine: where every recovery beginsEvery trauma pathway starts at the Emergency Department, and the Group placed it at the centre of its message. Emergency physicians work side by side with diagnostic, surgical, anaesthesia and critical care teams. Together, they assess and stabilise patients, then move them quickly to the right level of care.

Dr Abdullah Al Rumaithi, Group Chief Medical Officer of Saudi German Health UAE, said:“Trauma care is a chain of survival and recovery. It begins with the first emergency assessment and runs through imaging, surgery, intensive care and rehabilitation. A delay at any one stage can change the entire outcome.”

He added:“That is why our Emergency Department connects directly to our trauma specialists, operating theatres, critical care and rehabilitation teams. We measure innovation by the minutes it saves, the clarity it brings to clinical decisions and the function it gives back to our patients. That was the message we brought to ICMM.”

Contributing to a global conversationThrough its participation, Saudi German Health UAE strengthened its engagement with international medical institutions, researchers and technology leaders. It also brought practical civilian healthcare experience to discussions on trauma readiness, emergency response and medical innovation.

The 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine continues at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 13 November 2026.

Saudi German Health UAE provides multidisciplinary and specialised healthcare through its network of hospitals and clinics across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Guided by its philosophy of“Caring Like Family”, the Group's Dubai healthcare ecosystem includes Saudi German Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital, a dedicated specialist facility within Batterjee Medical City offering integrated care from emergency assessment and surgery to robotic rehabilitation and recovery.