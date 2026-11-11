Sunil Lahri Critiques Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Amid Massive Success

Sunil Lahri Reviews Ramayana

Seems like Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' has not quite struck the right chord with actor Sunil Lahri, who won audiences over with his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayana. On Wednesday, Sunil Lahri shared an Instagram video in which he reviewed Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Ramayana: Part 1', expressing that the film lacks the elements of divinity and devotion. He also felt that the makers have glorified Ravana's character. "Watched the new Ramayan; it was a mixed experience. Divinity and devotion were not visible; many important scenes are missing. In many scenes, the conversation was not dignified, which should be there in such a film; the character of Ravana was glorified a lot," Sunil Lahri said.

Box Office Performance

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of 'Ramayana' has recorded a massive box office surge, collecting Rs 95 crore on Monday (Day 5) alone and taking its total India net collection to Rs 270.25 crore in just five days. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections during the Diwali festivities, with Monday's earnings accounting for approximately 35.15% of its five-day total. The Day 5 collection also represents a 102.13% increase over its opening-day earnings of Rs 47 crore and a 156.76% jump compared to Sunday's Rs 37 crore. The film opened with Rs 47 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 38.25 crore on Friday and Rs 53 crore on Saturday. Its collection stood at Rs 37 crore on Sunday before witnessing a remarkable rise to Rs 95 crore on Monday.

About the Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.

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