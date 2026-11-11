Punjab Congress Launches Punjab Mangda Insaaf Campaign For Justice

Pargat Singh Launches Punjab Mangda Insaaf Campaign

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh on Wednesday launched the 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign, saying the party would reach every village and neighbourhood across the state to highlight the injustices faced by Punjab over the years and seek accountability. Speaking about the campaign, Pargat Singh said the party would take up issues concerning law and order, corruption and other matters affecting Punjab through outreach programmes across the state.

“The injustice that Punjab has faced over a long period is the theme of our campaign. We will take this message to every place, every village and every neighbourhood in Punjab. Whether it is the issue of law and order or corruption, every issue will be taken to every village and neighbourhood. For this, the rally that we started on the 4th was called the Insaaf Rally,” he said.

Campaign Outreach and Strategy

He said the campaign would include cycle rallies, buses and door-to-door outreach, with Congress leaders visiting different areas to communicate the party's message and present a roadmap for Punjab's development.

“Under this theme, there will be cycle rallies, buses will also be deployed, and we will go on foot to different neighbourhoods. Our leaders will campaign in different places and convey the message to people that we have to seek accountability for the injustice done to Punjab. We will also present a roadmap for Punjab, explaining how we plan to take the state forward,” Pargat Singh said.

He added that the party would hold discussions with intellectuals and representatives of every section of society to seek their expert opinions and understand their vision for Punjab.

“We will also hold discussions with intellectuals everywhere. I believe we will not leave out any section with which we do not hold discussions. We will seek whatever expert opinions they can offer in the context of Punjab. There may be certain aspects that we feel are lacking in our understanding. We will ask them as well how they think about Punjab and how they envision the state,” he said.

Partap Singh Bajwa on Campaign Objectives

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said the campaign would focus on issues concerning farmers, women, youth and other sections of society, with Congress leaders visiting different parts of Punjab to seek answers from the government.

Bajwa said,“Under the 'Punjab Mangda Hisaab' campaign, Congress leaders will visit different parts of Punjab and raise issues concerning farmers, women, youth and all sections of society, and seek answers from the government.”

On Charanjit Singh Channi's tour, Bajwa said,“Several programmes are being organised across Punjab as part of Charanjit Singh Channi's tour. All senior Congress leaders will participate in these programmes.”

Reacting to the BJP's questions over Sonia Gandhi's book, Bajwa said,“The BJP has no other issue. It is deliberately raising this matter.” (ANI)

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