Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collisions Claim Lives on Bulgarian Highway
(MENAFN) At least 11 people lost their lives and another 48 sustained injuries after two massive traffic pile-ups involving 86 vehicles occurred on a major motorway in southeastern Bulgaria on Tuesday, authorities announced.
The separate collisions took place on both sides of the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa junction in the Yambol region, affecting sections around kilometers 289 and 294. Health Minister Katya Ivkova confirmed that 10 victims died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries after being transported to hospital.
The Health Ministry cautioned that the number of fatalities could increase as emergency personnel continued rescue operations and worked to clear the wreckage.
According to the Interior Ministry, the accidents involved 63 vehicles traveling toward Burgas and another 23 heading in the direction of Sofia.
Authorities identified extremely poor weather conditions as a major factor, with thick fog significantly limiting visibility. Regional road administration chief Galin Kostov also pointed to slippery road surfaces and driving speeds that were inappropriate for the prevailing weather.
Acting Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov explained that the initial collision happened when a truck obstructed the path of a passenger bus, triggering the first major crash. A second chain collision subsequently developed on the opposite side of the motorway, possibly because passing motorists were distracted by the earlier accident.
Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov said emergency services received the first alert at 7:10 a.m. local time, prompting the immediate deployment of rescue teams.
Rescue personnel faced additional difficulties reaching trapped and injured passengers, with sections of roadside barriers having to be dismantled to provide access. Thick fog also made helicopter evacuations impossible, further complicating the emergency response.
The separate collisions took place on both sides of the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa junction in the Yambol region, affecting sections around kilometers 289 and 294. Health Minister Katya Ivkova confirmed that 10 victims died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries after being transported to hospital.
The Health Ministry cautioned that the number of fatalities could increase as emergency personnel continued rescue operations and worked to clear the wreckage.
According to the Interior Ministry, the accidents involved 63 vehicles traveling toward Burgas and another 23 heading in the direction of Sofia.
Authorities identified extremely poor weather conditions as a major factor, with thick fog significantly limiting visibility. Regional road administration chief Galin Kostov also pointed to slippery road surfaces and driving speeds that were inappropriate for the prevailing weather.
Acting Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov explained that the initial collision happened when a truck obstructed the path of a passenger bus, triggering the first major crash. A second chain collision subsequently developed on the opposite side of the motorway, possibly because passing motorists were distracted by the earlier accident.
Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov said emergency services received the first alert at 7:10 a.m. local time, prompting the immediate deployment of rescue teams.
Rescue personnel faced additional difficulties reaching trapped and injured passengers, with sections of roadside barriers having to be dismantled to provide access. Thick fog also made helicopter evacuations impossible, further complicating the emergency response.
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