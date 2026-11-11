Qatar Reports Encouraging Responses From US, Iran on Mediation Efforts
(MENAFN) Qatar announced Tuesday that both the United States and Iran had responded positively to ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at easing tensions between the two countries, as regional mediators continue working to overcome the prolonged state of uncertainty.
Ibrahim Al-Hashimi, director of the Qatari Foreign Ministry's Media and Communications Department, confirmed during a press conference in Doha that diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran remain active and have received encouraging reactions from both parties.
He explained that mediation efforts are focused on ending the current situation of "no war, no peace" and establishing greater stability across the region.
The announcement followed a meeting held the previous day between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US President Donald Trump, alongside Vice President JD Vance, in Washington. Discussions focused on the regional situation and opportunities to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Sheikh Mohammed described the discussions as positive, expressing appreciation for the American leadership's engagement in efforts to secure an agreement and promote regional peace.
“Pleased to meet with the US president and vice president in Washington, where we discussed the situation in the region and ways to make progress in US-Iran negotiations,” Sheikh Mohammed said Monday on X.
“I appreciate the positive discussions on reaching an agreement and bringing peace to the region,” he added.
Meanwhile, questions surrounding a possible arrangement involving the Strait of Hormuz remained unresolved. An Iranian official rejected reports that Tehran was discussing reopening the strategic waterway in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets, describing such accounts as inaccurate.
Ibrahim Al-Hashimi, director of the Qatari Foreign Ministry's Media and Communications Department, confirmed during a press conference in Doha that diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran remain active and have received encouraging reactions from both parties.
He explained that mediation efforts are focused on ending the current situation of "no war, no peace" and establishing greater stability across the region.
The announcement followed a meeting held the previous day between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US President Donald Trump, alongside Vice President JD Vance, in Washington. Discussions focused on the regional situation and opportunities to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Sheikh Mohammed described the discussions as positive, expressing appreciation for the American leadership's engagement in efforts to secure an agreement and promote regional peace.
“Pleased to meet with the US president and vice president in Washington, where we discussed the situation in the region and ways to make progress in US-Iran negotiations,” Sheikh Mohammed said Monday on X.
“I appreciate the positive discussions on reaching an agreement and bringing peace to the region,” he added.
Meanwhile, questions surrounding a possible arrangement involving the Strait of Hormuz remained unresolved. An Iranian official rejected reports that Tehran was discussing reopening the strategic waterway in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets, describing such accounts as inaccurate.
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