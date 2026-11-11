Jim Jordan Wins House GOP Leader Vote 106-73 Over Scalise
(MENAFN) House Republicans tapped Jim Jordan as their new minority leader Tuesday, handing the longtime conservative firebrand the party’s top post in the chamber.
Jordan beat outgoing House Majority Leader Steve Scalise in a closed-door vote, 106 to 73. The win caps a career spent as a leading conservative voice who often battled party leadership.
In a separate secret-ballot contest, Republicans re-elected Tom Emmer as minority whip for the next Congress, keeping him in the party’s No. 2 position. Emmer took 103 votes to Rep. August Pfluger’s 76. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, who was not a candidate, received one vote.
Speaking to reporters afterward, Johnson confirmed Jordan will lead Republicans in the 120th Congress.
“I’ll finish this up as speaker, wrapping up the assignment all the way through January till the new Congress takes their oath of office on Jan. 3rd,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that Republicans face “a lot more work to do” before the 119th Congress ends. He described Jordan as a “trusted voice” and an “honest broker” and predicted the incoming leader will do an “extraordinary job.”
Jordan thanked his colleagues for their backing.
“Over the next two years, House Republicans will fight for American families. When Democrats offer more government, we’ll offer more freedom, and we will bring that fight in committee, on the floor, and on the stump every single day,” he said.
Emmer said Republicans will spend the next two years working to win back the trust and confidence of the American people “so we can build back our majority in 2028.”
Jordan beat outgoing House Majority Leader Steve Scalise in a closed-door vote, 106 to 73. The win caps a career spent as a leading conservative voice who often battled party leadership.
In a separate secret-ballot contest, Republicans re-elected Tom Emmer as minority whip for the next Congress, keeping him in the party’s No. 2 position. Emmer took 103 votes to Rep. August Pfluger’s 76. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, who was not a candidate, received one vote.
Speaking to reporters afterward, Johnson confirmed Jordan will lead Republicans in the 120th Congress.
“I’ll finish this up as speaker, wrapping up the assignment all the way through January till the new Congress takes their oath of office on Jan. 3rd,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that Republicans face “a lot more work to do” before the 119th Congress ends. He described Jordan as a “trusted voice” and an “honest broker” and predicted the incoming leader will do an “extraordinary job.”
Jordan thanked his colleagues for their backing.
“Over the next two years, House Republicans will fight for American families. When Democrats offer more government, we’ll offer more freedom, and we will bring that fight in committee, on the floor, and on the stump every single day,” he said.
Emmer said Republicans will spend the next two years working to win back the trust and confidence of the American people “so we can build back our majority in 2028.”
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