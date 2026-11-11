Paul McCartney Joins Top Three Wealthiest Musicians Worldwide
(MENAFN) British singer and songwriter Paul McCartney has secured the third position among the world's wealthiest musicians, with an estimated fortune of $1.4 billion, according to a newly released financial assessment published Monday.
The 84-year-old music icon, who gained international recognition as a member of the legendary Beatles, ranks behind American rapper and business mogul Jay-Z, whose wealth is estimated at $2.8 billion, and global pop star Taylor Swift, with an estimated fortune of $2 billion.
McCartney has accumulated much of his wealth through decades of successful songwriting, music royalties, publishing rights, international concert tours, and investments in assets such as property and artwork.
A major contributor to his financial portfolio is MPL Communications, his music publishing company established in 1969, which is estimated to be worth at least $250 million. Additionally, the copyrights associated with his Beatles compositions are believed to generate annual revenues of $10 million or more.
After achieving worldwide success with the Beatles during the 1960s, McCartney established an equally notable solo career, further expanding his influence and commercial success in the global music industry.
The British musician declined to provide a response regarding the latest estimate of his personal wealth.
The 84-year-old music icon, who gained international recognition as a member of the legendary Beatles, ranks behind American rapper and business mogul Jay-Z, whose wealth is estimated at $2.8 billion, and global pop star Taylor Swift, with an estimated fortune of $2 billion.
McCartney has accumulated much of his wealth through decades of successful songwriting, music royalties, publishing rights, international concert tours, and investments in assets such as property and artwork.
A major contributor to his financial portfolio is MPL Communications, his music publishing company established in 1969, which is estimated to be worth at least $250 million. Additionally, the copyrights associated with his Beatles compositions are believed to generate annual revenues of $10 million or more.
After achieving worldwide success with the Beatles during the 1960s, McCartney established an equally notable solo career, further expanding his influence and commercial success in the global music industry.
The British musician declined to provide a response regarding the latest estimate of his personal wealth.
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