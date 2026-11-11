Who Is Saurabh Tomar? Why Was President's Bodyguard Jawan Shot In Head? What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Army jawan, serving as President Droupadi Murmu's guard at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was shot at on Sunday amid a dispute, Baghpat Police said.

The incident happened on the night of November 8 in Gopalpur Khadana village under Ramala police station area, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

According to PTI, the bullet struck Saurabh Tomar, 26, just behind the ear. The injured jawan underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Meerut to remove the bullet lodged in his head. He is currently admitted to the ICU, where his condition remains critical, police said on Tuesday.

Police said a case was registered at Ramala Police Station based on the written complaint by Saurabh's father, Janakraj. Three police teams were formed to arrest the accused, and "they are making efforts to apprehend them," police said.

A resident of the village, Saurabh was recruited in 2021 and is currently posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was visiting the village on leave to celebrate Diwali.

Why was Saurabh Tomar shot at?

Tomar, posted as a jawan with the President's Bodyguard, was shot following a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Baghpat district.

On Sunday night, Saurabh was bursting firecrackers outside his home along with his brothers Vineet and Mintu when an argument broke out with two villagers, Dheeraj and his brother Praveen.

As the altercation escalated, Dheeraj fired a shot from a country-made pistol which hit a wall and ricocheted back to hit Saurabh in the head, PTI reported.

Who shot at Saurabh Tomar?

According to news agency ANI, police said Dheeraj and his brother, both residents of Gopalpur Khadana village, had fired shots at Saurabh Tomar. Saurabh's brother was also injured after being struck in the head with a stick.

CO, Baraut Circle, Anshu Jain was quoted by ANI as saying, "On the night of 8/11/2026, at approximately 10:00 pm, the police station received information that in the village of Gopalpur Khadana, two individuals - Sonu and Dheeraj - had shot and injured a resident, Saurabh Tomar, and had also struck his brother, Vipin Tomar, on the head with a stick."

"Upon receiving this information, the local police immediately inspected the scene," police said.

In a statement on X, Baghpat Police stated, "The bullets ricocheted off a wall and struck the complainant's son Saurabh (serving in the Rashtrapati Bhavan security), injuring him. Vineet was also injured when he was struck on the head with a stick."

Are Saurabh and his brother stable?

Both of them are in stable condition, ANI reported. Saurabh is receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

"It was learned that the family members had promptly taken the injured individuals to Subharti Hospital in Meerut. Doctors have stated that they are out of danger; they are currently undergoing treatment there," police said.

"Saurabh is receiving treatment at a hospital in Meerut. Both are in stable condition," Baghpat Police said.

Probe on

Police reportedly formed three teams to arrest the accused in the case registered based on the complaint by Saurabh's father, Janakraj.

They added, "Acting swiftly, police have registered a case against the two individuals under the relevant legal sections, based on a formal complaint filed by the complainant."

"Three police teams have been formed and are actively working to apprehend the suspects. They will be arrested soon, and the necessary legal proceedings will follow," the police officer told ANI.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.