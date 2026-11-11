Kushner Hails 4.5-Hour Abu Dhabi Talks to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) US envoy Jared Kushner struck an optimistic note Tuesday after the first day of three-way peace talks among the United States, Russia and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates.
“We are encouraged by the constructive discussions today,” Kushner wrote on X, stressing that American negotiators are working under direct executive guidance.
He said the negotiating team is pushing to end the war and to secure the guarantees needed for a “sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine and lasting peace across Europe.”
Kushner joined the mediated sessions in Abu Dhabi alongside US envoy Steve Witkoff. Russian media reports said the opening day ended after four and a half hours of talks.
Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday morning, according to a Ukrainian state news agency, which cited the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.
Senior security and diplomatic officials are leading the delegations. Russian presidential envoy Vladimir Medinsky heads Moscow’s team, while Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, leads the delegation representing Kyiv.
The session is the first formal round of trilateral talks since the Geneva meetings in February, which followed two earlier rounds hosted in Abu Dhabi in January and February.
“We are encouraged by the constructive discussions today,” Kushner wrote on X, stressing that American negotiators are working under direct executive guidance.
He said the negotiating team is pushing to end the war and to secure the guarantees needed for a “sovereign, secure, and prosperous Ukraine and lasting peace across Europe.”
Kushner joined the mediated sessions in Abu Dhabi alongside US envoy Steve Witkoff. Russian media reports said the opening day ended after four and a half hours of talks.
Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday morning, according to a Ukrainian state news agency, which cited the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.
Senior security and diplomatic officials are leading the delegations. Russian presidential envoy Vladimir Medinsky heads Moscow’s team, while Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, leads the delegation representing Kyiv.
The session is the first formal round of trilateral talks since the Geneva meetings in February, which followed two earlier rounds hosted in Abu Dhabi in January and February.
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