Coreweave Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook As AI Cloud Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)CoreWeave raised its full year 2026 revenue outlook after reporting strong third quarter results, signalling continued demand for specialised cloud infrastructure used to develop and operate artificial intelligence systems. The company reported its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, with management highlighting sequential revenue growth and improved adjusted operating margins.

The revised outlook places CoreWeave's expected 2026 revenue between US$13 billion and US$13.3 billion. The company also increased its full year adjusted operating income guidance to a range of US$1.275 billion to US$1.375 billion. The updated projections reflect management's expectation that customer demand and infrastructure deployment will remain strong through the end of the year.

Revenue growth reflects expanding AI workloads

CoreWeave said revenue increased by more than US$1 billion sequentially during the third quarter. Management described the period as a significant step in the company's expansion, pointing to improved operating margins and growing demand for its cloud services.

Unlike general purpose cloud providers, CoreWeave has built its business around infrastructure designed for demanding computing workloads, including AI model training and inference. These services require specialised processors, high speed networking, storage and substantial power capacity.

The company's results therefore provide an indication of how quickly businesses are committing resources to AI computing infrastructure. However, revenue growth alone does not establish whether the investments will generate attractive returns over the longer term.

Capital expenditure and financing remain significant

CoreWeave raised its full year capital expenditure outlook to between US$37 billion and US$39 billion, with the company expecting to deploy infrastructure and deliver it to customers sooner than previously planned. It also said it expects to have more than 1.85 gigawatts of active power by year end.

The company reported raising approximately US$4.2 billion through an offering of convertible senior notes and establishing an at the market equity programme that could involve up to 35 million Class A shares. These financing measures highlight the substantial capital required to expand AI infrastructure.

CoreWeave also expects approximately US$9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits over the following three months, according to its management commentary. Such funding can support expansion, although investors will continue to assess the company's debt obligations and capital requirements.

Competition and execution risks remain

The AI cloud market is attracting investment from established technology companies and specialist infrastructure providers. CoreWeave's ability to secure computing equipment, power and customer contracts will be important to its expansion plans.

Its latest guidance signals confidence in demand, but the higher capital expenditure outlook also raises questions about execution, financing costs and future profitability. Investors will be monitoring whether the company can translate its growing infrastructure base into durable operating cash flow as competition intensifies.