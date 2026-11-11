Kalyan Jewellers Reports 63.9% Profit Growth As Quarterly Revenue Rises

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Kalyan Jewellers reported strong year on year growth in its consolidated second quarter results for the 2026 to 2027 financial year, with net profit rising 63.9% to ₹427 crore. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹261 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue also increased substantially, reaching ₹10,323 crore compared with ₹7,856 crore a year earlier. The latest figures point to continued business momentum for the jewellery retailer during a period that includes important seasonal and festive demand.

Revenue growth supported by customer demand

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 29.7% to ₹644 crore, compared with ₹497 crore in the year ago period. However, the EBITDA margin edged lower to 6.2% from 6.3%, indicating that operating profitability did not expand at the same pace as revenue.

Kalyan Jewellers also reported a one time gain of ₹73.5 crore during the quarter. This is an important distinction for investors assessing the quality of reported profit growth, as exceptional items can influence the comparison between periods. Underlying operating performance and recurring earnings will remain relevant when evaluating the company's financial trajectory.

Festive and wedding season outlook

Management indicated that the ongoing festive quarter had started positively, particularly during Navratri and Dhanteras. The company also expressed optimism about the wedding season and its prospects for ending the quarter on a strong note.

Jewellery retailers in India typically experience changes in demand around festivals and wedding periods. Gold prices, consumer purchasing power and household spending decisions can all influence sales volumes and the value of jewellery purchases. The strength of seasonal demand can therefore affect quarterly revenue and inventory requirements.

Investors assess margins and operating performance

The latest results show that Kalyan Jewellers achieved higher revenue and profit compared with the same period last year. However, the modest decline in EBITDA margin suggests that investors will also examine costs and operating efficiency rather than focusing only on headline sales growth.

The one time gain is another factor that should be considered when comparing reported net profit with the company's recurring operating performance. Future results will provide more evidence about whether the current growth rate can be maintained after the festive period.

For investors following India's organised jewellery retail sector, the company's second quarter performance offers an indication of consumer demand and the financial impact of seasonal trading conditions.