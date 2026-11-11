Iran Reports Explosions, Fires Aboard Two Tankers in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Tuesday that two oil tankers caught fire following explosions while attempting to cross what it described as an unauthorized maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement released by the IRGC Navy, both vessels were stopped while navigating a restricted shipping route, where explosions triggered extensive fires.
The Iranian military force claimed that one of the ships, identified as a supertanker, struck a naval mine, causing an explosion.
The second vessel reportedly experienced an unspecified incident while attempting to make a covert passage through the restricted corridor. The IRGC alleged that the tanker was receiving assistance from US military fighter aircraft before becoming stranded and catching fire.
The statement further claimed that both ships had deactivated their navigation and identification systems before entering the disputed maritime passage.
Following the incidents, the two tankers remained ablaze near the southern coastline of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the IRGC Navy.
The Iranian force warned that the restricted shipping corridor continued to pose serious dangers, threatening similar outcomes for vessels cooperating with American military forces if they attempted to use the unauthorized route.
However, the statement provided no information identifying the ships, their countries of registration, or the companies operating them. It also did not clarify whether anyone had been injured or killed or provide details about the condition of the crews.
According to a statement released by the IRGC Navy, both vessels were stopped while navigating a restricted shipping route, where explosions triggered extensive fires.
The Iranian military force claimed that one of the ships, identified as a supertanker, struck a naval mine, causing an explosion.
The second vessel reportedly experienced an unspecified incident while attempting to make a covert passage through the restricted corridor. The IRGC alleged that the tanker was receiving assistance from US military fighter aircraft before becoming stranded and catching fire.
The statement further claimed that both ships had deactivated their navigation and identification systems before entering the disputed maritime passage.
Following the incidents, the two tankers remained ablaze near the southern coastline of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the IRGC Navy.
The Iranian force warned that the restricted shipping corridor continued to pose serious dangers, threatening similar outcomes for vessels cooperating with American military forces if they attempted to use the unauthorized route.
However, the statement provided no information identifying the ships, their countries of registration, or the companies operating them. It also did not clarify whether anyone had been injured or killed or provide details about the condition of the crews.
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