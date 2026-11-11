Fire Hits South Pars Platform Behind 14.5M Cubic Meters of Gas
(MENAFN) Flames tore through the SPD14D platform at Iran’s South Pars gas field on Tuesday, forcing an emergency evacuation of all personnel, Iranian media reported.
The Pars Oil and Gas Company said operational and safety crews brought the fire under control at one of the platforms in Phase 14 of the field.
Iran’s deputy oil minister said earlier that the platform had been cleared entirely to protect the engineers working there, a semi-official news agency reported. He said the situation was under control and that investigators were working to determine what ignited the blaze. A gas leak and an operational incident are both being examined as possible causes.
The deputy minister said SPD14D supplies 14.5 million cubic meters of gas, out of total South Pars output exceeding 700 million cubic meters.
No casualties were immediately reported.
Located in the Gulf, South Pars is Iran’s largest natural gas field and a key source of the country’s domestic gas supply. Iran shares the field with Qatar, where it is called the North Field.
The Pars Oil and Gas Company said operational and safety crews brought the fire under control at one of the platforms in Phase 14 of the field.
Iran’s deputy oil minister said earlier that the platform had been cleared entirely to protect the engineers working there, a semi-official news agency reported. He said the situation was under control and that investigators were working to determine what ignited the blaze. A gas leak and an operational incident are both being examined as possible causes.
The deputy minister said SPD14D supplies 14.5 million cubic meters of gas, out of total South Pars output exceeding 700 million cubic meters.
No casualties were immediately reported.
Located in the Gulf, South Pars is Iran’s largest natural gas field and a key source of the country’s domestic gas supply. Iran shares the field with Qatar, where it is called the North Field.
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