MSF Raises Alarm Over Israeli Restrictions on Gaza Healthcare Services
(MENAFN) Israel's actions against medical personnel and restrictions on humanitarian medical deliveries have severely weakened Gaza's healthcare system, the president of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned Tuesday.
Javid Abdelmoneim said the continued military attacks and mounting civilian casualties, including among children, contradict claims that an effective ceasefire is being maintained across the Gaza Strip.
“Israel has revoked our authorization to operate and is preventing medical supplies from entering Gaza, including wheelchairs, crutches and ultrasound machines, on the grounds that they could be used for military purposes,” he said.
He explained that the withdrawal of operating permits from more than 30 nongovernmental organizations has prevented international employees from accessing affected areas, further reducing the availability of essential medical services, particularly in the occupied West Bank.
Abdelmoneim also raised concerns over the treatment of healthcare professionals in Gaza, reporting that medical workers have been killed, arrested, and subjected to torture. He added that an MSF surgeon has remained in Israeli custody for over a year without facing formal charges.
The organization also highlighted the worsening humanitarian conditions across Gaza, where limited access to clean water and the increasing presence of sewage are creating additional risks for residents.
Abdelmoneim called on the international community to take meaningful action to assist Palestinians, protect humanitarian operations, and ensure that international law is respected.
Javid Abdelmoneim said the continued military attacks and mounting civilian casualties, including among children, contradict claims that an effective ceasefire is being maintained across the Gaza Strip.
“Israel has revoked our authorization to operate and is preventing medical supplies from entering Gaza, including wheelchairs, crutches and ultrasound machines, on the grounds that they could be used for military purposes,” he said.
He explained that the withdrawal of operating permits from more than 30 nongovernmental organizations has prevented international employees from accessing affected areas, further reducing the availability of essential medical services, particularly in the occupied West Bank.
Abdelmoneim also raised concerns over the treatment of healthcare professionals in Gaza, reporting that medical workers have been killed, arrested, and subjected to torture. He added that an MSF surgeon has remained in Israeli custody for over a year without facing formal charges.
The organization also highlighted the worsening humanitarian conditions across Gaza, where limited access to clean water and the increasing presence of sewage are creating additional risks for residents.
Abdelmoneim called on the international community to take meaningful action to assist Palestinians, protect humanitarian operations, and ensure that international law is respected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment