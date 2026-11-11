Spanish Rail Strike Halts Train Services Over Unresolved Safety Demands
(MENAFN) Rail transport across Spain faced major disruptions Tuesday as train drivers launched a nationwide strike, pressing the government to implement previously announced safety measures following several fatal railway accidents.
The industrial action affected commuter and long-distance services, with Madrid's Cercanias network suspending operations on six routes and providing only limited train services on two additional lines. In Catalonia, the Rodalies network reported that none of its routes was running according to the regular timetable.
High-speed connections between Madrid and Barcelona were also affected, alongside services linking the Spanish capital with Valladolid. State-owned rail operator Renfe responded by allowing passengers to modify or cancel their bookings without charge, while warning that alternative seats for affected travelers were extremely limited.
The drivers' union Semaf organized the latest walkout following a fatal train accident near Urda, in Toledo province, on October 28, which claimed 69 lives.
The union had previously announced industrial action for October 29, citing the government's failure to implement safety commitments made after two deadly incidents in January. One occurred in Adamuz, resulting in 46 fatalities, while another derailment in Catalonia claimed the life of a train driver.
Among the union's main demands are clearer operational procedures for trains facing extreme weather conditions and restrictions preventing services from returning to normal speeds after failures involving automatic train protection systems. The latter issue was reportedly connected to the previous month's accident.
Transport Minister Carlos Cuerpo has held two meetings with union representatives in less than seven days in an attempt to resolve the dispute. Although Semaf acknowledged that negotiations had produced some progress, it decided to proceed with the planned strike.
Additional disruptions are expected on Thursday, when further stoppages are scheduled during both morning and evening peak travel periods, as well as later at night.
The industrial action affected commuter and long-distance services, with Madrid's Cercanias network suspending operations on six routes and providing only limited train services on two additional lines. In Catalonia, the Rodalies network reported that none of its routes was running according to the regular timetable.
High-speed connections between Madrid and Barcelona were also affected, alongside services linking the Spanish capital with Valladolid. State-owned rail operator Renfe responded by allowing passengers to modify or cancel their bookings without charge, while warning that alternative seats for affected travelers were extremely limited.
The drivers' union Semaf organized the latest walkout following a fatal train accident near Urda, in Toledo province, on October 28, which claimed 69 lives.
The union had previously announced industrial action for October 29, citing the government's failure to implement safety commitments made after two deadly incidents in January. One occurred in Adamuz, resulting in 46 fatalities, while another derailment in Catalonia claimed the life of a train driver.
Among the union's main demands are clearer operational procedures for trains facing extreme weather conditions and restrictions preventing services from returning to normal speeds after failures involving automatic train protection systems. The latter issue was reportedly connected to the previous month's accident.
Transport Minister Carlos Cuerpo has held two meetings with union representatives in less than seven days in an attempt to resolve the dispute. Although Semaf acknowledged that negotiations had produced some progress, it decided to proceed with the planned strike.
Additional disruptions are expected on Thursday, when further stoppages are scheduled during both morning and evening peak travel periods, as well as later at night.
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