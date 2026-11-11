Denmark Allocates Major New Military Aid Package to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Denmark has announced an additional military assistance package for Ukraine valued at 4.8 billion kroner ($760 million), reaffirming its continued commitment to supporting Kyiv amid the ongoing war, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Tuesday.
The latest funding represents Denmark's 32nd military aid package and was unveiled following consultations with parliament's Foreign Policy Committee.
Alongside the military assistance, Copenhagen will allocate another 150 million kroner ($24 million) to help strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure and address the country's growing electricity challenges.
“People are already freezing in Ukraine. There are power outages on a level we haven’t seen since the war started,” Rasmussen said, highlighting the worsening impact of energy disruptions on the population.
The foreign minister explained that the announcements were intended to reaffirm Denmark's ongoing backing for Ukraine, particularly during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Denmark.
The latest funding represents Denmark's 32nd military aid package and was unveiled following consultations with parliament's Foreign Policy Committee.
Alongside the military assistance, Copenhagen will allocate another 150 million kroner ($24 million) to help strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure and address the country's growing electricity challenges.
“People are already freezing in Ukraine. There are power outages on a level we haven’t seen since the war started,” Rasmussen said, highlighting the worsening impact of energy disruptions on the population.
The foreign minister explained that the announcements were intended to reaffirm Denmark's ongoing backing for Ukraine, particularly during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Denmark.
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