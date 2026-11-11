Russia Expels Moldovan Diplomat in Tit-for-Tat Drone Row
(MENAFN) Russia summoned Moldova’s ambassador Tuesday and delivered a formal protest over Chisinau’s expulsion of a Russian diplomat, then retaliated by ordering a member of Moldova’s Embassy staff out of the country.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it handed the ambassador a diplomatic note declaring a Moldovan Embassy employee in Russia persona non grata, a direct response to the move against its own personnel.
The ministry said it lodged a strong protest over Moldova’s Oct. 23 decision to declare a Russian Embassy staff member in Chisinau persona non grata.
Moldovan authorities justified that step by pointing to the discovery of drone wreckage carrying explosives on Moldovan territory, the ministry said. It dismissed the allegations as unsubstantiated and insisted there was no evidence tying the drone to Russia.
Moscow branded the expulsion an unfriendly act meant to further erode bilateral relations and complicate the work of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Chisinau.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it handed the ambassador a diplomatic note declaring a Moldovan Embassy employee in Russia persona non grata, a direct response to the move against its own personnel.
The ministry said it lodged a strong protest over Moldova’s Oct. 23 decision to declare a Russian Embassy staff member in Chisinau persona non grata.
Moldovan authorities justified that step by pointing to the discovery of drone wreckage carrying explosives on Moldovan territory, the ministry said. It dismissed the allegations as unsubstantiated and insisted there was no evidence tying the drone to Russia.
Moscow branded the expulsion an unfriendly act meant to further erode bilateral relations and complicate the work of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Chisinau.
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