Berlin Calls on Israel to Ease Aid Restrictions as Gaza Faces Heavy Rains
(MENAFN) Germany's development minister called on Israel Tuesday to immediately facilitate the entry of critical humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip, warning that worsening weather conditions are adding to the suffering of an already vulnerable population.
Reem Alabali Radovan said the humanitarian crisis had reached an intolerable level, with persistent rainfall and falling temperatures further worsening living conditions. She explained that flooding had affected numerous temporary shelters, leaving displaced families exposed to increasingly difficult circumstances.
Food supplies are also facing growing threats, as limited stocks are being damaged by excessive moisture and inadequate storage conditions, leading to spoilage and mold. Radovan additionally warned that flooding is spreading untreated wastewater through streets, raising concerns about the potential outbreak of infectious diseases.
“The people of Gaza are in urgent need of comprehensive aid,” Radovan said, calling on Israeli authorities to remove restrictions preventing essential supplies from reaching the enclave.
She emphasized that urgently required assistance includes food, temporary accommodation, construction and repair materials, medical supplies, and heating fuel, stressing that these resources are essential to protecting lives.
Meanwhile, severe rainfall that started toward the end of last week triggered extensive flooding throughout Gaza, damaging thousands of shelters and depleting available supplies of tents, plastic coverings, and blankets, according to UN officials.
The United Nations also reported that more than 150,000 tents are still awaiting permission to enter the territory. It stressed the need for Israeli authorization to deliver humanitarian relief, emergency shelter equipment, drainage systems, and heavy machinery to support communities affected by the flooding.
Reem Alabali Radovan said the humanitarian crisis had reached an intolerable level, with persistent rainfall and falling temperatures further worsening living conditions. She explained that flooding had affected numerous temporary shelters, leaving displaced families exposed to increasingly difficult circumstances.
Food supplies are also facing growing threats, as limited stocks are being damaged by excessive moisture and inadequate storage conditions, leading to spoilage and mold. Radovan additionally warned that flooding is spreading untreated wastewater through streets, raising concerns about the potential outbreak of infectious diseases.
“The people of Gaza are in urgent need of comprehensive aid,” Radovan said, calling on Israeli authorities to remove restrictions preventing essential supplies from reaching the enclave.
She emphasized that urgently required assistance includes food, temporary accommodation, construction and repair materials, medical supplies, and heating fuel, stressing that these resources are essential to protecting lives.
Meanwhile, severe rainfall that started toward the end of last week triggered extensive flooding throughout Gaza, damaging thousands of shelters and depleting available supplies of tents, plastic coverings, and blankets, according to UN officials.
The United Nations also reported that more than 150,000 tents are still awaiting permission to enter the territory. It stressed the need for Israeli authorization to deliver humanitarian relief, emergency shelter equipment, drainage systems, and heavy machinery to support communities affected by the flooding.
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