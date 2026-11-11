Manila To Deploy Over 2,600 Personnel For ASEAN Summit Traffic, Security

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 11 (NNN-PNA) -- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy 2,637 personnel to manage traffic and security for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

MMDA Traffic Discipline Office for Enforcement Director Victor Nuñez said no road closures will be implemented for the summit except for the security exclusion zones around the Philippine International Convention Centre (PICC).

Nuñez said the exclusion zones would cover Atang Dela Rama Street, Vicente Sotto Street, Pedro Bukaneg Street, and Magdalena Jalandoni Street from Nov 9 to 18. Only vehicles bearing ASEAN stickers and authorised personnel will be allowed entry into the PICC complex.

"We are very consistent in announcing to the public that we have no road closures," he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Stop-and-go schemes will be enforced only when convoys of heads of state pass through.

The 2,637 MMDA personnel will be deployed from Nov 13 to 19, including street sweepers, the Road Emergency Group, and accredited towing trucks prepositioned along ASEAN routes.

--NNN-PNA