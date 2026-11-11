Pentagon Signals Support For Permanent US Military Base In Poland

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Poland has received what it describes as a preliminary green light from the Pentagon for the establishment of a permanent US military base on its territory, with President Donald Trump expected to make a final decision in early December.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the development on Tuesday following talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington.

According to the Polish minister, Hegseth indicated that discussions concerning the proposed military installation were progressing positively.

“We interpret that as a green light from the Pentagon,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding that his American counterpart had assured him that“everything is moving in the right direction.”

However, the project has not yet received formal approval from Washington.

The Pentagon's account of the meeting did not explicitly endorse the establishment of a permanent base or confirm the proposed December decision-making timetable. It did, however, acknowledge ongoing discussions about strengthening the permanent American military presence in Poland.

During the meeting, Hegseth praised Poland's expanding defence capabilities, describing its armed forces as“one of the most formidable” in Europe.

The US defence secretary also reiterated Washington's position that European NATO members should assume greater responsibility for their own security, potentially allowing the United States to reduce its military deployments across the continent.

Warsaw seeks permanent US presence amid NATO uncertainty

Poland already hosts thousands of American military personnel, although a significant proportion are stationed in the country on rotational deployments.

Warsaw has long sought a permanent US military installation, viewing a sustained American presence as an important component of its national security strategy and NATO's eastern flank defence.

The renewed discussions come as the Pentagon conducts a broader review of American troop deployments across Europe, which is expected to conclude by December.

The review has raised concerns among some European NATO allies about the possibility of further US troop reductions under the Trump administration.

Despite political tensions within Poland, the proposed military base has emerged as a rare area of agreement between the country's leadership.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki agreed last week to cooperate in securing a permanent American military presence, notwithstanding their ongoing dispute over control of Poland's highest court.

Nawrocki, a political ally of Trump who received the US president's backing during Poland's 2025 presidential election, has also expressed support for naming the proposed installation“Fort Trump.”

The name was originally suggested in 2018 by former Polish President Andrzej Duda as part of efforts to encourage Washington to establish a permanent military base in the country.

The proposal has since become associated with Poland's broader ambition to deepen its strategic and defence relationship with the United States.

For now, the final decision rests with Washington, while discussions continue over the future structure of American military deployments in Europe.