War Update: 125 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Sectors Remain Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post on the situation as of 8:00 on Wednesday, November 11.

Russian forces launched 65 airstrikes, dropping 222 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,781 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,653 shelling attacks, including eight using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian attacks targeted Korenyok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Vovkivka, Zarichchia, Neskuchne, Potapivka, Kozache, Brusky, Simeikyne, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Rohizne, and Vyntorivka in the Sumy region, as well as Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv region. The settlement of Kruzok came under an airstrike.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck one cluster of Russian personnel and equipment, a UAV command post, three artillery positions, and a Russian command and observation post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched six strikes using 11 guided aerial bombs and carried out 41 shelling attacks, two of them with multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks near Tykhe and toward Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivka, Mykolaivka, Baksheivka, and Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched two attacks toward Druzheliubivka and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked near Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops launched one assault toward Holubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 15 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian invaders conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Rusyn Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne.

Ukraine's Defense Forces confirm gains on right bank of Oskil

Russian forces launched 11 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, attempting to advance toward Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two assaults toward Myrne and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian invaders launched three attacks, attempting to advance toward Rizdvianka and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops launched one attack toward Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through November 11, 2026, amount to approximately 1,614,180 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine