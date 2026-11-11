Russian Nighttime Attack On Chernihiv Sparks Fire At Private Enterprise, Damages Vehicles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook.

“Chernihiv: a Russian attack sparked a fire in a parking lot,” the statement said.

According to the SES, Russian forces attacked the city overnight. A fire broke out on the premises of a private enterprise. The blast wave damaged trucks and passenger cars.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading.

No casualties were reported.

Kharkiv hit by two consecutive missile strikes

As Ukrinform reported, on November 10, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region.