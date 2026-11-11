Russian Nighttime Attack On Chernihiv Sparks Fire At Private Enterprise, Damages Vehicles
“Chernihiv: a Russian attack sparked a fire in a parking lot,” the statement said.
According to the SES, Russian forces attacked the city overnight. A fire broke out on the premises of a private enterprise. The blast wave damaged trucks and passenger cars.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading.
No casualties were reported.Read also: Kharkiv hit by two consecutive missile strikes
As Ukrinform reported, on November 10, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region.
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