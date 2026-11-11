Two Russian Banderol Missiles Enter Moldovan Airspace During Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was published by NewsMaker.

According to Moldova's Ministry of Defense, the country's integrated national surveillance system detected two Banderol (S8000) cruise missiles entering Moldovan airspace.

The first missile crossed the state border at 06:04, flying from the direction of the village of Yaski in Ukraine's Odesa region toward the village of Tudora in Moldova's Ștefan Vodă district.

At 06:09, it left Moldovan airspace, flying toward the village of Starokozache in Ukraine's Odesa region.

The second missile crossed the border at 06:06 from the direction of the settlement of Lymanske in Ukraine's Odesa region, heading toward the town of Pervomaisk in Moldova's breakaway Transnistrian region.

At 06:10, it left the country's airspace, flying toward the town of Rozdilna in Ukraine's Odesa region.

The ministry said that the Air Operations Center continues to monitor Moldova's airspace.

Drones violaten airspace twice during massive Russian attack on Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, during a Russian attack on Ukraine in the afternoon of August 17, a Russian Banderol missile from the Odesa region crossed the state border and entered Moldovan territory. Moldova's Defense Ministry said that an unidentified object exploded on the outskirts of the village of Talmaza.

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