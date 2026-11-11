PM Directs Expansion Of Free School Transport To Central Badia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has ordered a further expansion of free school transport program to communities in the southern Central Badia, including Umm Al Rasas and Northern Mushairfa, beginning with the second school semester in February.

The directive marks the program's second expansion as the government moves to extend free school transportation to more remote communities, building on its initial rollout in the Southern Badia.

The initiative has helped address transportation difficulties faced by students in the Southern Badia, providing free bus services while easing the financial burden on families.

An earlier expansion increased the number of student beneficiaries in the Southern Badia from 9,000 to 12,500, alongside approximately 900 teachers.

Implemented in partnership with the private sector, the program provides transportation to and from schools at no cost to students.

The government is also preparing to launch a smart transport application that will enable parents to track their children's school journeys and monitor bus arrival times.

The application will be linked to electronic tracking systems and onboard cameras, allowing parents to follow school bus movements and receive information about their children's transportation.

//Petra// RZ