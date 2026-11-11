PM Orders Multipurpose Hall For Umm Al Rasas Youth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has ordered the construction of a multipurpose hall in Umm Al Rasas District to serve young people in the area and neighboring communities, including Mushairfa.

The directive follows field assessments by a government team responsible for identifying local needs and following up on projects in areas visited by the prime minister during his regular inspection tours.

The project is part of government efforts to address community priorities and improve public services through targeted development initiatives.

Hassan visited Umm Al Rasas last year, after which several measures were implemented, including improvements to the area's archaeological site and support for the Umm Al Rasas Women's Association.

The association received assistance to expand its community programs, develop locally made handicrafts and strengthen marketing efforts for its products.

//Petra// RZ