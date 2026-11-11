Macron Couple Launch Fresh Defamation Case Against US Podcaster
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have initiated another defamation lawsuit against American podcaster Candace Owens, accusing her of repeatedly spreading allegations concerning the French first lady's gender identity.
The latest legal complaint was submitted on November 4 to a federal court in Tennessee, the state where Owens is based.
Owens acknowledged the new proceedings in a statement published Monday on X, revealing that the French presidential couple had brought “a NEW set of claims” against her.
She indicated that the latest filing referenced 88 separate instances and included a character she refers to as “Brigitte-Doll.” Owens also stated that the character would no longer make any public comments.
According to the complaint, the Macrons accuse Owens of continuing to circulate allegations that question Brigitte Macron's gender identity, including claims that she was born male before adopting the identity of her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux.
The couple further argue that Owens used the controversial allegations to attract audiences, increase the visibility of her independent media platform, and generate financial gains. They also maintain that she continued repeating the claims despite facing an earlier defamation lawsuit initiated by them in 2025.
The latest legal action comes after a Delaware judge issued a ruling in October that narrowed the scope of the couple's original defamation proceedings, which were launched in July 2025.
The latest legal complaint was submitted on November 4 to a federal court in Tennessee, the state where Owens is based.
Owens acknowledged the new proceedings in a statement published Monday on X, revealing that the French presidential couple had brought “a NEW set of claims” against her.
She indicated that the latest filing referenced 88 separate instances and included a character she refers to as “Brigitte-Doll.” Owens also stated that the character would no longer make any public comments.
According to the complaint, the Macrons accuse Owens of continuing to circulate allegations that question Brigitte Macron's gender identity, including claims that she was born male before adopting the identity of her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux.
The couple further argue that Owens used the controversial allegations to attract audiences, increase the visibility of her independent media platform, and generate financial gains. They also maintain that she continued repeating the claims despite facing an earlier defamation lawsuit initiated by them in 2025.
The latest legal action comes after a Delaware judge issued a ruling in October that narrowed the scope of the couple's original defamation proceedings, which were launched in July 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment