Macrons Sue Candace Owens Again, Citing 88 Alleged Falsehoods
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have launched a fresh legal battle against US podcaster Candace Owens, accusing her of persistently pushing false claims about the first lady’s gender identity, a French broadcaster reported Tuesday.
The suit, lodged Nov. 4 in a federal court in Tennessee, alleges that Owens kept circulating untrue assertions about Brigitte Macron even after the couple took earlier legal action in the summer of 2025.
The new case comes on the heels of a late-October ruling from a Delaware judge, who found that Owens could not be held personally liable in that earlier proceeding because the statute of limitations had expired. The judge, however, let the case against her companies go forward.
This time, the complaint goes after Owens directly in Tennessee, her state of residence.
The filing alleges she exploited the claims to build up her independent media platform, raise her public profile and bring in revenue.
Running to more than 400 pages of court documents, the complaint lists roughly 88 instances of allegedly defamatory statements, which the couple say show she has kept spreading falsehoods.
It characterizes her alleged conduct as “international humiliation” and states that the claims have inflicted significant harm on the couple.
The suit, lodged Nov. 4 in a federal court in Tennessee, alleges that Owens kept circulating untrue assertions about Brigitte Macron even after the couple took earlier legal action in the summer of 2025.
The new case comes on the heels of a late-October ruling from a Delaware judge, who found that Owens could not be held personally liable in that earlier proceeding because the statute of limitations had expired. The judge, however, let the case against her companies go forward.
This time, the complaint goes after Owens directly in Tennessee, her state of residence.
The filing alleges she exploited the claims to build up her independent media platform, raise her public profile and bring in revenue.
Running to more than 400 pages of court documents, the complaint lists roughly 88 instances of allegedly defamatory statements, which the couple say show she has kept spreading falsehoods.
It characterizes her alleged conduct as “international humiliation” and states that the claims have inflicted significant harm on the couple.
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